V Rising Getting Server Wipes and More in the Latest Update

The highly requested scheduled server wipes are finally being added to the immensely popular vampire survival game V Rising. It is officially coming in Patch 0.5.42553 and is called Hotfix 8. The update is going live at 8:00 a.m. UTC today. V Rising must be updated with this new patch in order to run. If you are experiencing difficulties, verify that your version of V Rising is up to date.

V Rising Server Wipe Features

Here is the list of new features coming to the game:

New servers can now be hosted with repeated scheduled wipes.

Servers with Scheduled Wipes will show a unique icon in the server list.

Added a filter to show only servers with Scheduled Wipes.

Server with Scheduled Wipes will display the number of days remaining until the next planned wipe.

Once the date for the wipe arrives, the next Server Restart will trigger a wipe.

Instructions on how to use this feature will be included in our Dedicated Server documentation and on G-Portal’s website.

We will open new Official servers with this feature in the near future.

Please note that Scheduled Wipes is an optional feature and will only be possible in new servers created after today’s patch.

V Rising Patch Notes

There will also be these new settings:

Added new ServerHostSettings for lowering FPS on servers when they are empty: LowerFPSWhenEmpty LowerFPSWhenEmptyValue The default is true and with a value of 1.

Official PvP Presets now uses 1.25 BloodDrainModifier instead of 1.0

With this patch comes new bug fixes as well. Here they are:

Fixed a bug where clouds would get blurrier and start to lag over time.

DLCs now work in LAN Mode.

Fixed a rare server crash involving Directional Shields and Counters.

Fixed an issue where crashing servers would leave a growing amount of temporary data in the save folders. Such temporary data will be cleaned up with this patch.

And lastly, there are general updates:

The initial Server List request will now prioritize servers with players, to increase the speed at which servers are fetched.

Replaced “Activity” with “Territory” in the server list view.

Localization has been added for Spanish – Latin America, Danish, Thai, and Ukrainian.

Replaced “Days Played” with “Days Running” in the Server Details.

“Days Played” previously displayed the number of in-game days since server start, “Days Running” will now instead display the number of real-time days since server start.

V Rising is available now in early access on Steam.