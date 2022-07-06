V Rising Getting Server Wipes and More in the Latest Update

The highly requested scheduled server wipes are finally being added to the immensely popular vampire survival game V Rising. It is officially coming in Patch 0.5.42553 and is called Hotfix 8. The update is going live at 8:00 a.m. UTC today. V Rising must be updated with this new patch in order to run. If you are experiencing difficulties, verify that your version of V Rising is up to date.
V Rising Server Wipe Features
Here is the list of new features coming to the game:
- New servers can now be hosted with repeated scheduled wipes.
- Servers with Scheduled Wipes will show a unique icon in the server list.
- Added a filter to show only servers with Scheduled Wipes.
- Server with Scheduled Wipes will display the number of days remaining until the next planned wipe.
- Once the date for the wipe arrives, the next Server Restart will trigger a wipe.
- Instructions on how to use this feature will be included in our Dedicated Server documentation and on G-Portal’s website.
- We will open new Official servers with this feature in the near future.
- Please note that Scheduled Wipes is an optional feature and will only be possible in new servers created after today’s patch.
V Rising Patch Notes
There will also be these new settings:
- Added new ServerHostSettings for lowering FPS on servers when they are empty:
-
- LowerFPSWhenEmpty
- LowerFPSWhenEmptyValue
- The default is true and with a value of 1.
-
- Official PvP Presets now uses 1.25 BloodDrainModifier instead of 1.0
With this patch comes new bug fixes as well. Here they are:
- Fixed a bug where clouds would get blurrier and start to lag over time.
- DLCs now work in LAN Mode.
- Fixed a rare server crash involving Directional Shields and Counters.
- Fixed an issue where crashing servers would leave a growing amount of temporary data in the save folders. Such temporary data will be cleaned up with this patch.
And lastly, there are general updates:
- The initial Server List request will now prioritize servers with players, to increase the speed at which servers are fetched.
- Replaced “Activity” with “Territory” in the server list view.
- Localization has been added for Spanish – Latin America, Danish, Thai, and Ukrainian.
- Replaced “Days Played” with “Days Running” in the Server Details.
- “Days Played” previously displayed the number of in-game days since server start, “Days Running” will now instead display the number of real-time days since server start.
V Rising is available now in early access on Steam.