The sleeping pills are a key part of many puzzles in 12 Minutes, but it can be difficult to use them if you don’t know how to. The pills need to be dissolved in water before anyone can take them, and trying to get your wife to take the pills is even trickier. Once you figure out how to use them though, you can get a lot more creative with your plans. Here’s how to use the sleeping pills in 12 Minutes.

How to Use the Sleeping Pills in 12 Minutes

The sleeping pills can be found in the medicine cabinet in the bathroom. Just open the cabinet and click on them to collect them. Before they can be used, the pills have to be dissolved in water. Grab a mug from the living room and drag it to a sink to fill it up.

Once you have the pills and a filled mug in your inventory, combine the two to dissolve the pills in the water. Then, you can hand the mug with pills to your wife and she’ll drink it. If you want to put her to sleep, you’ll need to act quickly before she gets a mug of water on her own.

You can prevent her from getting her own drink by collecting both mugs as soon as the loop begins while she’s still in the bathroom. That way, you can take as long as you need to dissolve the pills and she’ll happily accept the mug when you offer her a drink.

When she takes a sip of the water, she’ll tell you that she’s going to lie down in the bedroom. When she passes out on the bed, she will not wake up for the rest of the loop. Nothing will cause her to wake up, even a gunshot or the cop kicking down the door. You can use this to your advantage to get some one-on-one time with the cop.

As you try to break free from the time loop, you’ll get pretty familiar with the sleeping pills because they’re a necessary part of many puzzle solutions. Now that you know how to use them, you can continue your search for the Pocket Watch if you haven’t already found it, and you can keep scheming to take down the cop.

12 Minutes is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021