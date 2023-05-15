A Prone Pathway Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the wide array of shrine puzzles players can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, very few are as challenging and vertiginous as the one featured in Domizuin Shrine (A Prone Pathway), which tasks them with making use of rotating devices in order to reach the altar. But although unusual, the puzzle is far from impossible. Now, here’s the solution to the Prone Pathway Shrine Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Domizuin Shrine Guide: A Prone Pathway Shrine Puzzle Solution

After entering the Domizuin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to complete the puzzle by first going forward and then using the Ascent ability in order to go up to the area’s second level.

After doing that, head towards the device at the center of the path ahead and then hit it once in order to open a path toward the center of the rotating cube. Once the path is open, just head inside to reach the next stage of the puzzle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After entering the cube, hit the second rotating device twice, which will allow a platform featuring a treasure chest to reach the ground level as well as open the pathway to a chest outside, featuring a Zonai Charge. Open the chest outside and head back inside in order to continue the puzzle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Once back in the cube, place Link directly below the vertical treasure chest on the platform and then hit the rotating device with either a trowable or an arrow in order to rotate the room once again and make the chest openable. Open the chest to get a Strong Zonaite shield.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you opened all the chests featured as part of the Shrine, it is time to finish things up and solve the puzzle, a feat you can accomplish by placing Link directly behind the chest and then hitting the device once more, which will prompt Link to use the chest as a foothold as the platform is placed close to the top of the cube.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you are close to the top, you will be able to complete the Prone Pathway Shrine Puzzle by simply using the Ascent ability in order to exit the cube. Once outside, you will be presented with a path leading to the altar.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 15th, 2023