Alan Wake 2: What is the Lady Fortuna Code to Unlock the Shotgun?

While exploring the local abandoned General Store in Alan Wake 2, Lady Fortuna smiles at you, and you spot a shotgun locked away. Being the intrepid explorer you are, you quickly realize there’s a way to unlock this case, but first, you’ll need to solve a code.

The Lady Fortuna code is among the first puzzles you’ll encounter in Alan Wake 2, and the shotgun is arguably a vital asset against the Taken. The code might seem a bit tricky, but there are just enough clues to make this one of the easier puzzles you encounter.

Alan Wake 2 Combination Codes Guide: Lady Fortuna and the Shotgun

The Lady Fortuna code is 739 to unlock the Sawed-Off Shotgun in Alan Wake 2. Despite being told to “ask Lady Fortuna” the code is just a sequence of numbers on a lotto ticket on the store’s counter, with the first number always being 7. You see the sequence being crossed out each time, with the previous numbers 05, 13, 17, and 23 having been used for old codes.

Use this on the combination lock in the store to gain an early edge against your enemies. Keep in mind, that this item takes up two inventory slots, with additional ones taken up by its ammo.

How Good Is the Shotgun in Alan Wake 2?

The Shotgun is as great as it ever needs to be in a horror game, being strong crowd control once you’ve stunned the Taken enough with your Flashlight Boost. I’d argue your pistol will still do the heavy lifting, especially with some stellar upgrades it gets, but this weapon is great for any enemies like the Flanker variant that closes in fast.

It’s also great as an opening pair of shots against tougher enemies including bosses, but it suffers from abysmal reload speeds. Thankfully, if you can track down enough lunchboxes, you’ll be able to lighten these shortcomings as you boost your arsenal while exploring the game’s locales.

