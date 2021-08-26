Update 1.04 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been available for a few days now and the initial reviews have been pretty good. After all, who doesn’t love to shoot Xenomorphs with your friends? This being said, players have been noticing a good amount of online connection and server issues, along with performance issues on the PC platform.

While this is a relatively common thing when a new game comes out, developers Cold Iron Studios have been doing an excellent job rolling out patches in a timely manner to better the experience. Update 1.04 (1.004.000) promises a slew of gameplay optimizations, changes, bug fixes, and the much-requested stability fixes. According to OrbisPatches.com, the update is about 14 GBs in size, so we should hopefully see a big improvement in player stability.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.04 Patch Notes

New Features

Unlocks a new game mode on completion of the main campaign.

General

Fixed game crashing issues.

Addressed framerate drop issues.

Addressed lag and shuttering issues.

Fixed server crashes.

Added network connection improvements.

Various AI improvements.

Added UI fixes and changes

Those are all the patch notes for update 1.04 in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Since the game has just been released, expect more and more updates within the coming months to further optimize and stabilize the game for all platforms. We love slaying Xenomorphs just as much as the next person, so we are excited to see where this game goes! For more information on the new co-op shooter, check out the official website for the game and check Attack of the Fanboy for all future patch notes, news, and guides.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.