Tower of Fantasy gives players the chance to earn a good amount of both Dark Crystals and exploration points by interacting with a wide array of Scenic Points, which are featured throughout its main regions. With that said, the Navia region features a total of 4 points, but where exactly is each Scenic Point located? Now, to answer that and more here’s the location of all the Scenic Points present in the Navia region on Tower of Fantasy.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out where to find all the Scenic Points present in both Astra and Banges.

All 4 Navia Scenic Point Locations in Tower of Fantasy

The First Navia Scenic Point can be found by heading south of the region’s Omnium tower, towards the Ruin C-02. Once in the vicinity of the ruin, you will be able to find the Scenic Point by heading towards the reception tower at the edge of the cliff facing Cetus Island. If this will be your first time in the area, don’t forget to interact with the Telescope and climb the Tower, as doing both will allow you to get 2 Black Nucleus.

The second point can be found on the top of one of the cliffs located above the Frost Bot boss area. The cliff in question will be facing both Cetus Island and Raincaller Island. As you can check out on the map below, you can easily reach the location by first going to the Cetus Island Spacerift and then gliding down with your jetpack.

The Seventh Day Forest Scenic Point can be found by heading to the Seventh Day Forest Spacerift. Once there, you just need to head north, towards a suspended tank located at the top of a cliff. The point will be located at the top of the tank.

The fourth and final Scenic Point can be found by heading to the North Seventh Day Forest Spacerift. Once there, you just need to head to the wagon located by its side, as the point will be located there. You can check out the exact placement of the Scenic Point below:

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2022