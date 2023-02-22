All Achievements and Trophies in Atomic Heart

Here's every Achievement and Trophy you can earn in Atomic Heart.

February 22nd, 2023 by James Carr
Image: Mundfish

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter developed by Mundfish, inspired by games like Bioshock and Doom. This sci-fi shooter is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass. While you are shooting your way through a dystopian version of the Soviet Union, you can earn a number of Achievements and Trophies. Here is the full list of Achievements and Trophies for Atomic Heart.

All Atomic Heart Achievements and Trophies

Atomic Heart has a total of 42 Achievements and Trophies, all of which will likely take a minimum of two full runs to complete, thanks to the Hardcore achievement and a few missable achievements. Getting a full completion will require you to gather all of the weapons and craft every possible item, in addition to several Achievements tied to gathering all of a specific collectible.

You can see the full Atomic Heart Achievement and Trophy list below, along with the unlock requirements for each of them:

  • The Motherland Does Not Forget Its Heroes: Unlock all achievements
  • Strike: Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
  • Medium Rare: Kill Belyash
  • Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie
  • Plyusch Rush: Kill Plyusch
  • Show’s Over: Kill Natasha
  • Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop
  • Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins
  • Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
  • Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey
  • Pistils and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov
  • Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
  • Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex
  • Curtain: Finish a theater performance
  • Medical Checkup: Get to a hospital
  • Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov
  • Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoCʼs secret
  • Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode
  • Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine
  • Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons
  • Lord of War: Collect all weapons
  • Chemist: Craft consumables of all types
  • Polymerization: Collect 100 jelly
  • Apple Pie: Pick all apples in Limbo
  • The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
  • Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree
  • How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey
  • Beast Friend: Find all talking dead animals
  • The Necromancer: Talk to every dead
  • Burning Ears: Find all Chirpers
  • More Than Profit: Find all Lootyagins
  • Explorere: Find a testing ground
  • Clean-up: Complete all testing grounds
  • Scanner: Scan all mobs
  • Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
  • Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
  • Below Zero: Freeze a Vova mid-air
  • Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant
  • Bull’s Eye!: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies
  • Triple Penetration: Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
  • Hands on the Hood: Hit 20 enemies by a car

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023

