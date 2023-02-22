All Achievements and Trophies in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter developed by Mundfish, inspired by games like Bioshock and Doom. This sci-fi shooter is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass. While you are shooting your way through a dystopian version of the Soviet Union, you can earn a number of Achievements and Trophies. Here is the full list of Achievements and Trophies for Atomic Heart.
All Atomic Heart Achievements and Trophies
Atomic Heart has a total of 42 Achievements and Trophies, all of which will likely take a minimum of two full runs to complete, thanks to the Hardcore achievement and a few missable achievements. Getting a full completion will require you to gather all of the weapons and craft every possible item, in addition to several Achievements tied to gathering all of a specific collectible.
You can see the full Atomic Heart Achievement and Trophy list below, along with the unlock requirements for each of them:
- The Motherland Does Not Forget Its Heroes: Unlock all achievements
- Strike: Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
- Medium Rare: Kill Belyash
- Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie
- Plyusch Rush: Kill Plyusch
- Show’s Over: Kill Natasha
- Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop
- Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins
- Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
- Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey
- Pistils and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov
- Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
- Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex
- Curtain: Finish a theater performance
- Medical Checkup: Get to a hospital
- Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov
- Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoCʼs secret
- Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode
- Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine
- Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons
- Lord of War: Collect all weapons
- Chemist: Craft consumables of all types
- Polymerization: Collect 100 jelly
- Apple Pie: Pick all apples in Limbo
- The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
- Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree
- How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey
- Beast Friend: Find all talking dead animals
- The Necromancer: Talk to every dead
- Burning Ears: Find all Chirpers
- More Than Profit: Find all Lootyagins
- Explorere: Find a testing ground
- Clean-up: Complete all testing grounds
- Scanner: Scan all mobs
- Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
- Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
- Below Zero: Freeze a Vova mid-air
- Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant
- Bull’s Eye!: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
- Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies
- Triple Penetration: Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
- Hands on the Hood: Hit 20 enemies by a car
