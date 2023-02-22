All Achievements and Trophies in Atomic Heart

Image: Mundfish

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter developed by Mundfish, inspired by games like Bioshock and Doom. This sci-fi shooter is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is also included in Xbox Game Pass. While you are shooting your way through a dystopian version of the Soviet Union, you can earn a number of Achievements and Trophies. Here is the full list of Achievements and Trophies for Atomic Heart.

All Atomic Heart Achievements and Trophies

Atomic Heart has a total of 42 Achievements and Trophies, all of which will likely take a minimum of two full runs to complete, thanks to the Hardcore achievement and a few missable achievements. Getting a full completion will require you to gather all of the weapons and craft every possible item, in addition to several Achievements tied to gathering all of a specific collectible.

You can see the full Atomic Heart Achievement and Trophy list below, along with the unlock requirements for each of them:

The Motherland Does Not Forget Its Heroes: Unlock all achievements

Strike: Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Medium Rare: Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush: Kill Plyusch

Show’s Over: Kill Natasha

Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop

Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain: Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup: Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoCʼs secret

Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode

Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons

Lord of War: Collect all weapons

Chemist: Craft consumables of all types

Polymerization: Collect 100 jelly

Apple Pie: Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Beast Friend: Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer: Talk to every dead

Burning Ears: Find all Chirpers

More Than Profit: Find all Lootyagins

Explorere: Find a testing ground

Clean-up: Complete all testing grounds

Scanner: Scan all mobs

Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero: Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bull’s Eye!: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies

Triple Penetration: Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood: Hit 20 enemies by a car

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023