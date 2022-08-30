All After School Activities in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 has had a loyal fanbase of players for many years and the support for the franchise continues ever-onwards. DLC packs keep the game flowing with new content for those who seek it out and over the time span of the game many have built up quite a significant amount of content to play through. Of course, there are some pieces of information that people still want to know about and this guide article will list all of the After School activities in The Sims 4 for you so you have an easy-to-access article to refer back to.

All the After-School Activities for The Sims 4

Within the High School Years expansion pack, there are a total of four after-school activities that you can opt to attend and the Discover University pack add two more. The other packs include some after-school activities the Get Famous Pack and the Seasons pack although the latter only includes one activity and that is the ‘Scout’ activity. There are some variations with unique clubs so thankfully there is a nice choice for you to make about who you want to go and attend a particular club. The activities are listed below:

Computer Club

Cheerleading (Cheer Team)

Football

Chess Club

Drama Club

Scout

Soccer Team

E-Sports Competitor

Whether you want to focus on something more active such as Cheerleading or simply want to stick to working with computers, then there are certainly those choices for you. Each activity will raise certain skills so making use of this feature will always be a benefit for your playthroughs. The Sims 3 also had clubs and activities like these so it definitely is something that long-time fans of the series will know about and always want to keep visiting.

The Sims 4 is available right now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC/Mac.