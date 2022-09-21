All-Auridon-Skyshard-Locations-in-ESO

The Elder Scrolls Online is filled with landscapes to explore and secrets to stumble across. With an abundance of collection quests, players will undoubtedly find themselves exploring its expansive map. Even though Auridon only makes up a fraction of Tamriel, it’s home to numerous wonders for players to find. So read on to find out where you can find every Skyshard in Auridon.

Where to Find Auridon Skyshards in Elder Scrolls Online

There are sixteen Skyshards to collect across Auridon, and even though the player is given a series of riddle-like statements to solve to locate them, a few are still challenging to locate. Out of the sixteen Skyshards in Auridon, nine of them can be found overground. It’s easier to start with these as players of any skill level can access them, and there’s a lack of combat to engage in. The table below lists every Skyshard available in Auridon and their locations.

Auridon Skyshard Number Location 1 Head to Southern Auridon and enter the Vulkhel Guard Manor & Treasury. The Skyshard is on the balcony of the second floor. 2 Travel west of the Vulkel Guard Wayshrine and enter Vulhano Manor. The Skyshard is on the balcony of the second floor. 3 Travel to the Tanzelwil Wayshrine and walk southwest until you come across a large stone platform with tall pillars. The Skyshard is located at the highest point. 4 Travel to the Fighters Guild, and the Skyshard is inside. 5 Head to the central part of Auridon, and the Skyshard is slightly to the east of the Quendeluun Wayshrine. 6 Travel to Merormor’s Tower, and Skyshard is right next to it. If you’re still lost, travel to Mathiisen Wayshrine and walk northwest toward the tower. 7 Visit the Island of Contemplation and walk west until you find a large waterfall. The Skyshard is located at the top of the waterfall. 8 Visit the destroyed house in Dawnbreak and go upstairs. The Skyshard is located near the NPC who triggers the ‘Through the Ashes’ quest. 9 Go to the North Beacon Lighthouse and climb to the top. The Skyshard is right at the top. 10 This Skyshard is located at the end of a dungeon in Bewan. Once in the dungeon, the shard can be found in the southeast corner of the dungeon map. 11 Visit the public dungeon Del’s Claim, and the shard is in the upper left of the map. 12 This Skyshard is located in the Entila’s Foley dungeon, in a room toward the southeast, filled with wasps. 13 Visit the Mehrunes’ Spite dungeon, and head northeast. The shard is by the left hallway in the northeast. 14 Head to the Ondil dungeon and travel to the small room in the east library. 15 Defeat the boss in the Wansalen Dungeon, and enter the room to the left. 16 Head to the large central room in the Toothmaul Gully dungeon; the Skyshard is right in the center.

Collecting three Skyshards will present the player with a skill point. Upon finding all the Skyshards in Auridon, you’ll earn an achievement. There are 453 Skyshards in Elder Scrolls Online, so Auridon makes up a small fraction of the total.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.