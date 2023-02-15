All Aurora Door Codes in Subnautica

The Aurora is a mysterious ship that holds a lot of secrets to Subnautica, and to fully explore those secrets you will need a few door codes to open locked rooms. In this guide, we have a list of all the Aurora door codes in Subnautica, plus a brief overview of what lies beyond each locked door.

What are the Aurora door Codes in Subnautica?

The Aurora is a submerged, broken capital ship in Subnautica. For some reason that will later be revealed to the player, the Aurora crash-landed on the Planet 4546B, resulting in its destruction and subsequent submersion into the depths of the ocean planet. As the player character who managed to survive the crash, you will need to carefully explore the ruins of this once-grand ship to find out exactly what happened and, hopefully, get rescued.

As the player progresses through the wreckage of the Aurora, they will find several locked doors that require codes. The player can get these codes as they naturally progress through the game. However, what if you wanted to open these up straight away? Check out all the Aurora door codes in Subnautica below.

Captain’s Quarters – 2679 The Captain’s Quarters is one of the last locked rooms in the Aurora, as the Last Recorded Transmissions within will ultimately reveal the ship’s fate. Besides this, there’s also an abandoned PDA titled Captain’s Log , an Aurora Miniature , and an Aurora poster.

– 2679 Cargo Bay – 1454 A locked door within Cargo Bay 4 can be unlocked with this code.

– 1454 Robotics Bay – 6666 An unused area of the Aurora that’s not in the game.

– 6666 Cabin No.1 – 1869 A room within the Living Quarters. Inside it you will find an abandoned PDA titled Responsible Autonomous Relationships , a Blue Cap, and an Arcade Gorge Toy.

– 1869 Lab Access – 6483 Two doors inside the Laboratory can be unlocked with this code. The doors grant access to the storage room, which contains three Large Sample Flasks, one Cylindrical Sample Flask , a Microscope , and a Sample Analyzer.

– 6483

You only need to use the codes once to keep the door open.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023