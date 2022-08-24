All Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter Locations in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking to show off your talents on the field, you’ll be able to challenge the Black Serpent Knight: Windcutters in Genshin Impact. These Elite enemies will do nothing more than hurt you in any way possible, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re prepared and ready to take them down, no matter the cost.

Where are you able to find these enemies, and what do you need to do to make sure that you’re emerging victorious against these massive foes? Let’s dive into the details of where you’ll need to go, and what you’ll need to do to bring the pain in the fight of your life. Here’s everything you need to know about the Windcutters in Genshin Impact!

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter Location – The Chasm: Underground Mines

Venturing down further than ever before, you’ll be able to get into the Underground Mines, where you’ll find some high-powered enemies waiting to bring the fight to you. However, none are more fearsome than the Windcutters, especially if you don’t know what you need to do before heading down here. These massive foes are not only physically daunting, but they also have plenty of tricks up their sleeves to make your day worse than ever.

If you come into the battle using a character that can produce a shield, you’re going to be in for a bad time. The main reason for this is that the Windcutters receive a buff for hitting a character using a shield, so if you have a chance to avoid that, it is strongly recommended. Before starting a fight, avoid using these characters:

Beidou

Diona

Xinyan

Thoma

Noelle

Zhongli

If you’re looking to harness the power of the elements in your battles against them, you’ll want to make sure that you have a character than can utilize these elements, as they have the lowest resistance towards them, with only 10% Resistance overall:

Pyro

Hydro

Electro

Cryo

Geo

Dendro

As long as you have some excellent characters to bring to the fight, you’ll be ready to take down these massive monsters. You’ll also be able to claim some excellent spoils from defeating them, including Mora, EXP, and a variety of Statuettes, which will allow you to Ascend certain characters to the next level.

The only area where you will be able to come across these foes is in The Chasm, so making sure that you’re ready to enter this area is key. Make sure that you’re checking into our Genshin Impact Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to build the best Tighnari to use against these monsters, how to claim free Twitch Drops so you can earn some extra characters, and how to get all of the new artifacts in the game with the newest 3.0 Update!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.