All Brute Bonnet Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Brute Bonnet is one of the new Paradox Pokemon to be introduced into the ninth generation of the long-running series. Being the prehistoric form of Amoonguss, this mon can be quite the headache to go up against. So, here are some weaknesses and good ways to counter Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Brute Bonnet Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike its Unovan counterpart, Brute Bonnet is a grass-and-dark type Pokemon. Because of that combination, these are the types it’s weak to.

Fire

Ice

Fighting

Poison

Flying

Bug

Fairy

It’s actually weak to quite a number of different types just like Meowscarada, being easier to have more flexibility in your team. With that said, you still don’t want to let your guard up. Brute Bonnet has an exceptionally high HP and Attack stat, paired with a decent, but equal Defense and Sp. Defense.

This makes the menacing mushroom Pokemon a rather sizeable threat. Its only weakness outside of the type disadvantages is that it’s fairly slow, most likely allowing you to have priority for each turn to attack.

With equal stats into Defense and Sp. Defense, you will have to test the waters to see if it is more prioritized in one of those. When battling trainers, you don’t have to worry about things like Regenerator when being switched out of combat. Instead, you have to worry about the battlefield’s weather and if it’s holding a Booster Energy.

Brute Bonnet can easily surpass 400 HP and nearly 400 Attack, rivaling that of other Paradox Pokemon like Iron Thorns and Iron Hands. Using weather-negating abilities or item-stealing moves like Thief will tear down the strong defenses of the Paradox Amoonguss.

Lastly, if you actually want to have this Pokemon in your party, you have to be a Scarlet player or be traded the mon from a Scarlet player. You can also join a friend’s world and go hunting together in Area Zero.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022