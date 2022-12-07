All Iron Hands Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Hands is a challenging Pokemon you’ll come across in the Paldea Region. It is powerful and has a tank-like structure that can absorb many hits that come its way. To defeat Iron Hands quickly, you must weaken it by attacking it with the correct move types. This guide will walk you through Iron Hands’ weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are Iron Hands Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You’ll come across Iron Hands towards the end game during Area Zero. This means you must be prepared with the right Pokemon to counter all its moves before going into this area. Iron Hands is labeled as a Fighting and Electric-type Pokemon, meaning a few other types can significantly damage him. These include:

Fairy

Ground

Psychic

While many other types can deal typical damage to Iron Hands, these three will give you the highest advantage in battle. Be careful, as this Pokemon likes to use Electric Terrain, which changes the area and grants Iron Hands an increase in attack power or defense. To counter this, ensure you have an item that clears the terrain or at least a move that can change the terrain to something in your favor.

Resists and Immunity

While Iron Hands isn’t immune to any moves, there is a handful that it can resist quite well. Players should avoid using these attacks at all costs as you won’t see much damage and will likely cause Iron Hands to take you down much quicker. Iron Hands resists these moves types:

Electric

Bug

Rock

Dark

Steel

There you have everything you need to know about Iron Hands weaknesses. Studying what is strong and weak against Pokemon types is essential, as this will make you the best Pokemon trainer you can be. If you need help with that, we have you covered on our site, as we have a handful of weaknesses guides, including Revavroom, Donphan, Grafaiai, Klawf, and more coming up soon!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022