All Grafaiai Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Grafaiai is one of the new additions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Originally a Shroodle and evolving into a Grafaiai at level 28, Grafaiai is a normal/poison-type Pokemon with its strengths and weaknesses. To be prepared for the battle against this Pokemon, you must know what Grafaiai is weak against so you won’t have any trouble. This guide will provide you with Grafaiai weaknesses and where you can find this Pokemon so you can add it to your Pokedex.

What are Grafaiai’s Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Many attacks are effective against Grafaiai, but some are stronger than others. In terms of weaknesses, you will want to focus on using attacks that counter normal/poison. These include the following:

Ground

Psychic

Using Pokemon that focus on these types of moves will grant you the most success against Grafaiai. It is wise to possess any abilities that counter poison, as this Pokemon likes to use Poison Touch on its opponents. Players can also counteract poison by using the Antidote item in their inventory.

Resists and Immunity

Although plenty of attacks will damage Grafaiai, there are also a handful of attack types that you want to avoid altogether when trying to win in battle. These are attacks that Grafaiai resists and will have a high chance of surviving against:

Grass

Fairy

Bug

Poison

Also, Grafaiai is entirely immune to Ghost moves, so don’t think about using those attack types since these will do zero damage.

Grafaiai Location

To catch a Grafaiai, you must head to the location shown in the image below. Here you will have the highest chance of finding this Pokemon.

Make sure that when you are fighting a Grafaiai that is way below your level and trying to catch it, you don’t kill it with one of its weaknesses. The best way to do this would be to select an attack that says not very effective, damage the health bar until it is yellow or red, and throw your Poke ball!

Knowing as many Pokemon weaknesses as possible is essential to becoming the best trainer in Scarlet and Violet. Good news for you as we have plenty of guides on our site that focus on this, so feel free to check them out. These include weaknesses for Glimmora, Garganacl, Revavroom, and more!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022