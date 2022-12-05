All Revavroom Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Revavroom is an interesting Pokemon in that it’s the first of its kind to have a new type mix. It’s the first steel and poison type to be in the game, meaning it’ll have different strengths and weaknesses when battling. Here’s what you need to know how to beat Revavroom by knowing its weaknesses, counters, and other tidbits of information in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Revavroom Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since this is a poison/steel type, it’s only weak to fire and ground. You should emphasize its weakness against ground more since it’s twice as effective as fire. Because of the type mix, it’s normally affected by psychic and fighting. The same applies to its pre-evolution, Varoom.

This will be good knowledge to have since it only has a few types that can fully go against it. However, if you’re here because of its appearance as each Team Star leader’s final Pokemon, it’ll have a different type. We can show you what each variant of Revavroom is weak to when it comes to the Team Star boss battles.

Giacomo – Dark Weaknesses – Bug, Fairy, Fighting

Mela – Fire Weaknesses – Water, Ground, Rock

Atticus – Poison Weaknesses – Ground, Psychic

Ortega – Fairy Weaknesses – Poison, Steel

Eri – Fighting Weaknesses – Flying, Psychic, Fairy



This Pokemon can be quite devastating for a few reasons. It has an abnormally high Attack stat and a decent Speed stat. Those are the two ingredients to make a sweeper in any team. You have to use Pokemon with strong enough Defense stats so that it can withstand a few hits before going down. A majority of the Pokemon we picked that would be strong to catch early on can mostly take down all of these Revavroom forms with ease.

Revavroom also has a decent Defense stat, making it quite sturdy against physical attack moves. To counter this, use Special Attacks. It’s the second lowest stat for the Pokemon, so that’s your way to taking one down. This is also applicable if it comes up as a boss in a 5-star raid or higher.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022