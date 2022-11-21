All Donphan Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Donphan, the elephant Pokemon, makes a return in the ninth generation. You probably started seeing a bunch of Phanpys roaming around in the desert and arid areas of Paldea, eventually seeing a few of their evolutions along the way. However, this Pokemon’s lineage has become a bit more important regarding the story. Here are all of the weaknesses against Donphan and how to counter them best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Donphan Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since it’s a ground type, this Pokemon is weak to the following types:

Water

Grass

Ice

On top of its weakness to these types, you want to use Sp. Attacks to further damage it. It has quite a beefy normal Defense stat, so it can withstand a lot of physical hits. When it comes to Special Attacks, it isn’t as strong.

However, what you’re probably here for is what the Titan Pokemon’s weakness is when you’re taking on the Path of Legends storyline.

If you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’re going to go up against Great Tusk, a Ground/Fighting type. These are the weaknesses of this variant of Donphan.

Water

Grass

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

If you are playing Pokemon Violet, you’re going to go up against Iron Treads, a Ground/Steel type. These are the weaknesses of this variant of Donphan.

Fire

Water

Fight

Ground

They are similar enough to Donphan in that their stat distributions are mostly the same. Both Great Tusk and Iron Treads excel in physical Defense but are weak in Sp. Defense. They are also quite slow, mostly giving you first move priority when taking them on in the wild.

It should be noted that you cannot catch the Titan Pokemon during this quest line. You can, however, catch their normal-sized counterparts when you do face off against them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022