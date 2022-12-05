All Klawf Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon has always had a complex combat system with strategies to defeat opponents. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different and counters are one of the main focuses in battle. To be the best Pokemon trainer you can be, you need to understand what each Pokemon type is weak to. Klawf is a well-known Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, considering it is one of the titans required to complete the Path of Legends. This guide will go over Klawf’s weaknesses and counters and where you can catch your own Klawf in the wild.

Klawf Weakness and Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Klawf is a rock-type Pokemon, which is weak to a handful of elemental attacks. The weaknesses include:

Water

Grass

Fighting

Ground

Steel

Specifically, against Klawf, grass attacks have the highest damage output, especially if you have unlocked Flower Trick for Spirigato, one of the strongest grass attacks in the game. If you aren’t a grass-focused Pokemon trainer, no worries, as all those types listed above should give you an advantage over Klawf. Make sure you don’t use any Pokemon type that consists of Fire, Normal, Poison, or Flying considering Klawf resists all of these attack moves.

Klawf Location

If you want to catch your own Klawf, you can travel to East Province (Area One), shown in the image below. Here is the Klawf’s natural habitat, so take some time to explore this area, and you will undoubtedly run into one sooner rather than later.

Keep in mind the Klawf in the wild will be significantly smaller than the titan you fight on the Path of Legends. Make sure you don’t use an attack that the Klawf is extremely weak to, considering you may kill it and prevent you from catching it. Instead, use an attack that will damage the Klawf a little bit until the health bar is orange or red, then throw your ball to catch it!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022