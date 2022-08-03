All Characters and Voice Actors in Gotham Knights Game

Gotham Knights is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022, as the game will allow players to take on the role of Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin, as they must find out who they are without their mentor, all while they face the never before seen but always present threat of the Court of the Owls. With that said, and to get you ready to jump into the shoes of Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and Jason Todd, here are all the confirmed characters set to be featured on Gotham Knights, as well as their respective voice actors.

All Characters and Voice Actors in Gotham Knights

Even though the game is set to feature a wide array of characters, until the moment, apart from the game’s already mentioned four protagonists, which will be voiced by Christopher Sean (Dick Grayson/Nightwing), America Young (Barbara Gordon/Batgirl), Sloane Morgan Siegel (Tim Drake/Robin), and Stephen Oyoung (Red Hood/Jason Todd), the only confirmed characters are Alfred Pennyworth, which will be voiced by Gildart Jackson, Bruce Wayne/Batman, which will be voiced by Mike Antonakos, The Penguin, which will be voiced by Elias Toufexis, Mister Freeze, and the various members of the Court of Owls. Among the confirmed voice actors, Stephen Oyoung may be most easily recognizable, as the actor is best know for playing Martin Li in the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man.

To recap, here are all the characters confirmed to be featured in Gotham Knights, as well as their voice actors.

Nightwing (Dick Grayson): Christopher Sean

Christopher Sean Batgirl (Barbara Gordon): America Young

America Young Robin (Tim Drake): Sloane Morgan Siegel

Sloane Morgan Siegel Red Hood (Jason Todd): Stephen Oyoung

Stephen Oyoung Batman (Bruce Wayne) : Mike Antonakos.

: Mike Antonakos. Alfred Pennyworth : Gildart Jackson

: Gildart Jackson Mister Freeze (Dr. Victor Fries): TBA

TBA The Penguin (Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot): Elias Toufexis

Gotham Knights is set to be released on October 25, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.