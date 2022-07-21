With MultiVersus being the next big platform fighter that people are flocking to now that Smash Bros Ultimate is mostly over, the roster is only starting. Just like Smash as well, this game sports a multitude of characters from notable IPs who are also voiced. We have grown up with many of these characters from TV and movies, so who voices them? These are all the characters and voice actors so far in MultiVersus.

All Characters and Voice Actors in MultiVersus

The following are the current characters in the open beta/ early access and their voice actors.

The Iron Giant – Jonathan Lipow

Taz – Jim Cummings

Velma Dinkley – Kate Micucci

Arya Stark – Maisie Williams

Batman – Kevin Conroy

Bugs Bunny – Eric Bauza

Finn the Human – Jeremy Shada

Garnet – Estelle

Harley Quinn – Tara Strong

Jake the Dog – John DiMaggio

Reindog – Andrew Frankel

Shaggy Rogers – Matthew Lillard

Steven Universe – Daniel Divenere

Superman – George Newbern

Tom and Jerry – Eric Bauza

Wonder Woman – Abby Trott

Special Character Skins

The following characters have skins that change their voice actors. They’re different characters but are the equivalent of an Echo Fighter from Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Their moves and properties are the same but just have a different model and voice.

Cake – Roz Ryan

Uncle Shagworthy – Daniel Ross

What is a very welcoming surprise is that many of these characters are voiced by their original actors and actresses. Of course, there are a few exceptions given the retirement of older actors as well as staying true to the modern-day characters.

Most voice actors, including the ones who contributed to MultiVersus, do voice other characters outside of the ones they represent here. For example, Tara Strong also voices Poison Ivy, Raven, Batgirl, Ben 10, and many other notable characters who have a possibility of making it into the game. We’ll update you as additional characters make it into the game with their proper voice actors.

MultiVersus is currently in early access. The Open Beta will be released on July 26, 2022, for Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.