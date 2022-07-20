With MultiVersus being in its infant stages in early release development, there is much to be desired in terms of roster additions. With this game mostly having Warner Bros properties, that list can get extremely long. From TV shows to movies, and video games, who would have a chance at securing a spot on the game’s roster? Here are all the possible IPs that could appear in MultiVersus.

Warner Bros is massive, and they have so many iconic franchises under their belt. The following lists are intellectual properties (IPs) owned by the company, along with what belongs under each.

Adult Swim

This is an interesting one because earlier reports suggested that Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty would be a character who appears in MultiVersus. While he isn’t on the roster yet, you can see Mr. Meeseeks used as a training dummy during the tutorials. The show’s assets are already in the game, pretty much securing a spot for the dimension-traveling scientist.

Other Adult Swim properties include shows like:

12 Oz. Mouse

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Black Dynamite

Black Jesus

The Brak Show

The Boondocks

Frisky Dingo

Harvey Birdman

Metalocalypse

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sealab 2021

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Squidbillies

Tim and Eric Awesome Show

The Eric Andre Show

The Venture Bros

There are many other Adult Swim shows that aired from the early 2000s into the current days, but not all of them were owned under the network, including FOX shows and anime. This is just to showcase some of the more prominent shows that perhaps have a higher likelihood of being represented in MultiVersus.

Cartoon Network

Amazing World of Gumball

Adventure Time

Ben 10

Camp Lazlo

Chowder

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Dexter’s Laboratory

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

Johnny Bravo

Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

Powerpuff Girls

Regular Show

Steven Universe

DC Comics

Warner Bros owns the DC franchise, meaning that all of the heroes and villains in the DC universe are technically fair game to join the MultiVersus roster. We already have Harley Quinn, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman already in the game. DC characters have the most representation so far in the game, and how many there are yet to be represented only means that comic book fans are in for a hopeful surprise!

Hanna Barbera

We already have a few representatives under the animation studio, which include Shaggy and Velma from the Scooby-Doo franchise, and of course, Tom and Jerry. Other notable IPs under the Hanna Barbera studios are:

Captain Planet

The Flintstones

Hong Kong Phooey

The Jetsons

Super Friends

Yogi Bear

Other General WB franchises from games, film, and TV

The following is a list of other potential franchises that could see a representative in MultiVersus.

Animaniacs

Ace Ventura

Austin Powers

Beetlejuice

The Big Bang Theory

Blade Runner

The Conjuring

Dennis the Menace

Dirty Harry

Duck Dodgers

Dumb and Dumber

Elf

Fantastic Beasts

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friday the 13th

Friends

Fringe

Full House

Gremlins

The Hangover

Harry Potter

The Hobbit

It

King Kong

Legos

Lethal Weapon

The Lord of the Rings

The Mask

Mad Max

The Matrix

Middle-Earth

Mortal Kombat

¡Mucha Lucha!

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Osmosis Jones

Space Jam

Supernatural

Thunder Cats

Westworld

Willy Wonka

Wizard of Oz

Xiaolin Showdown

Of course, with all of these franchises listed, Warner Bros and Player First Games would potentially welcome characters who aren’t under the WB umbrella of IPs in MultiVersus. This could pave the way for many other characters who fans have been slowly wanting to have, like Walter White from Breaking Bad. There are plans for more characters already, but all the confirmation we have right now is from leaks.

Basically, if you see anything here that isn’t listed, HBO Max is also owned by WB. That means that many other franchises under that streaming service can potentially be in the game. You should also temper expectations, though. Would it be funny if Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory is in the game along with Ross from Friends? Yes, it would be, but all we can do right now is just wait and see.

MultiVersus is currently in early access. The Open Beta will be released on July 26, 2022, for Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.