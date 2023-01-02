All Characters in Epic Seven: Ranked tier list

The Gacha games genre has been blowing up recently, and Epic Seven is very popular among players. This intense game has many characters to choose from, over 200. That can be overwhelming if you aren’t sure which ones are worth your time. We have created this tier list, including all available characters, and categorized them into a specific tier. Ranging from S tier to F tier, this is where all characters fall depending on their abilities and the tactics they use in battle.

Ranking All Characters in Epic Seven

There are two different gameplay modes that you can take on in Epic Seven, which are PVE and PVP. This list focuses on how each character does in both situations. Keep reading for our description on each tier.

Tier Characters S Arbiter Vildred, Ruele of Light, Ken, Charles, Challenger Dominiel, Auxiliary Lots, Seaside Bellona. A Luluca, Vivian, Krau, Iseria, Martial Artist Ken, Yufine, Diene, Dizzy, Roana, Specter Tenebria, Angelica. B Clarissa, Celine, Melissa, Cidd, Blaze Dingo, Chloe, Operator Sigret, Tamarinne, Bellona, Briar Witch Iseria, Vildred, Adventurer Ras, Ravi, Achates, Blood Blade Karin, Little Queen Charlotte, Ervalen, Top Model Luluca, Judge Kise, Landy, Sol Badguy, Violet, Tywin, Alencia, Sigret, Fallen Cecilia, Elena, Kayron, Kise, Sez, Crimson Armin, Silver Blade Aramintha, Basar, Elphelt Valentine, Angelic Montmorancy, Mort. C Researcher Carrot, Watcher Schuri, Yuna, All-Rounder Wanda, Chaos Sect Axe, Tenebria, Shooting Star Achates, Destina, Commander Lorina, Aramintha, Kawerik, Leo, Faithless Lidicia, Specimen Sez, Lots, General Purrgis, Baiken, Falconer Kluri, Magic Scholar Doris, Celestial Mercedes, Ray, Assasin Cartuja, Dingo, Dark Corvus, Maid Chloe, Rin, Rose, Mascot Hazel, Lidica, Cermia, Blood Moon Haste, Champion Zerato, Guider Aither, Tempest Surin, Charlotte, Baal and Sezan, Mirsa, Karin, Fairytale Tenebria, Apocalypse Ravi, Remnant Violet, Kitty Clarissa, Shadow Rose, Zealot Carmainerose, Lilias, Last Rider Krau, Luna, Flan, Haste, Crescent Moon Rin, Assassin Coli, Fighter Maya, Ludwig, Cerise, Mercenary Helga. D Assassin Cidd, Carrot, Lena, Kizuna AI, Ainos, Furious, Taranor Guard, Sinful Angelica, Aither, Doris, Hurado, Schuri, Ras, Free Spirit Tiera, Armin, Eaton, Carmainerose, Silk, Chaos Inquisitor, Holiday Yufine, Sage Baal and Sezan, Choux, Church of Ilryos Axe, Coli, Llibet, Surin, Celeste, Crozet, Ambitious Tywin, Politis, Zerato, Righteous Thief Roozid, Benevolent Romann, Captain Rikoris, Jecht, Mistychain, Glenn, Zeno, Romann, Pavel, Khawana, Cecilia, Mui, Khawazu, Serila, Batisse, Hazel, Desert Jewel Basar, Corvus, Dominiel, Wanda, Requiemroar, Gloomyrain, Sonia, Wanderer Silk, Mucacha, Gunther. F Otillie, Archdemon’s Shadow, Azalea, Sven, Pearlhorizon, Ains, Elson, Roozid, Maya, Purrgis, Kluri, Pyllis, Hataan, Lorina, Rima, Alexa, Nemunas, Kiris, Jena, Montmorancy, Troublemaker Crozet, Taranor Royal Guard, Judith, Enott, Rikoris, Bask, Godmother, Roaming Warrior Leo, Cartuja, Butcher Corps Inquisitor, Helga, Tieria, Arowell, Adlay, Ian, Mercedes, Kikirat V2.

S Tier

These are the characters that are phenomenal in both PVE and PVP situations. Their abilities are unmatched and make battles easier than you could ever imagine. All characters here rank with 4 or 5 stars and fall under the “scarce” category. Getting a hand on any of these characters will make your party survive even the most challenging battles.

A Tier

This character list features influential individuals who can almost win any battle you are up against. They are not as good as S-tier characters; you can’t go wrong putting these characters in both PVP and PVE situations. Some may argue that we should push up some of these characters in the S tier, but we didn’t feel like they fit with the other powerful characters listed in that category.

B Tier

These heroes fall below the characters mentioned in the higher tiers due to lower stats and reliability. They are still solid choices if you don’t have higher-ranking characters, but you should replace them once you do.

C Tier

These characters are perfect for the beginning of the game and an excellent way to progress. You will soon discover that you should replace these heroes as quickly as possible due to the increasing difficulty you will encounter mid to late-game.

D Tier

Players should only use these characters in worst-case scenarios. You will quickly find that most characters have better stats than this list of heroes and D tier are ineffective in a challenging battle. They’re weak compared to other options and should only be used if you need to fill a slot in your party.

F Tier

F tier characters are a joke and should be forgotten about the moment you see them. They won’t help in battle and will be a nuisance getting in the way of your goal. It is rare to win matchups with these characters, making players wonder why they even made it into the game.

If you enjoy ranked tier lists like this, we have plenty on our site for you to check out. These include lists for games such as Azur Lane, Civilization 6, Roblox, Vampire Survivors, and much more!

Epic Seven is available now on Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2023