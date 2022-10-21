In Vampire Survivors, weapons are offered to you as you rank up. There are many weapons in the game and some are clearly better than others. If you want to survive as long as you can to unlock secret characters like Avatar Infernas, you’ll need to know what the best weapons in Vampire Survivors are.

Vampire Survivors: Best Weapons Tier List

While some weapons require you to unlock them and some are available from the beginning, each weapon has its use case. Here are all of the weapons in Vampire Survivors ranked from best to worst.

S Tier Vampire Survivors Weapons

Pentagram

Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow

King Bible

These three weapons are S Tier in Vampire Survivors because they deal insane amounts of damage, have great damage patterns, and will keep you alive for a long time. The Pentagram will clear the entire screen, Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow keep all enemies more than an arm’s distance away, and King Bible shields you if anything gets closer.

A Tier Vampire Survivors Weapons

Song of Mana

Santa Water

Cross

If you can’t get the S Tier weapons, these three A Tier weapons are your go-to. They all have great AoE damage and can dispatch enemies very quickly. Whether you are using Song of Mana, Santa Water, or Cross, you’ll create paths to safely escape danger while eliminating everything in your path.

B Tier Vampire Survivors Weapons

Runetracer

Peachone and Ebony Wings

Magic Wand

Lightning Ring

Garlic

Shadow Pinion

Carrello

Cherry Bomb

Most of the weapons in Vampire Survivors are B Tier because they can be great but aren’t always. Whether you are looking for area control, high damage, or all of the above, these B Tier weapons will come to your rescue.

C Tier Vampire Survivors Weapons

Clock Lancet

Laurel

Bone

Axe

Fire Wand

Whip

Knife

The C Tier Vampire Survivor weapons are the ones to avoid if you can because there are better options. While Laurel and Clock Lancet are fine to have, it’s better to get an actual weapon that will wipe the field. The Whip and Knife leave you too vulnerable and don’t deal great damage.

Whatever weapon you pick, if you like using it, continue to use it. Though there are many weapons that are objectively better than others, there are many that are just average and can be made brilliant with the right evolution and the right build.

Vampire Survivors is available on PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass.