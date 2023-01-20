In true Persona fashion, Persona 4 Golden players can meet a wide array of different characters as they explore both the small town of Inaba, as well as the many Midnight Channel dungeons the Investigation Team must venture into. But how many characters does Persona 4 Golden has in total?
All Characters in Persona 4 Golden
Overall, Persona 4 Golden features a wide cast of 49 named characters, both playable and non-playable. The latter of which vary from both those featured through the main storyline, as well as those featured during specific Social Links. Golden also features a few exclusive characters not featured in the game’s other versions.
Now, without further ado, here are all the named characters featured in Persona 4 Golden:
Main Party
- Protagonist (Yu Narukami)
- Chie Satonaka
- Yukiko Amagi
- Rise Kujikawa
- Yosuke Hanamura
- Kanji Tatsumi
- Naoto Shirogane
- Teddie
Major NPCs
- Nanako Dojima
- Ryotaro Dojima
- Igor
- Margaret
- Marie
- Tohru Adachi
- Kinshiro Morooka
- Noriko Kashiwagi
- Moel Gas Station Attendant
NPCs
- Taro Namatame
- Tohru Adachi
- Mitsuo Kubo
- Sayoko Uehara
- Shu Nakajima
- Eri Minami
- Yuuta Minami
- Ai Ebihara
- Ayane Matsunaga
- Kei Ichijo
- Daisuke Nagase
- Yumi Ozawa
- Naoki Konishi
- Noriko Kashiwagi
- Saki Konishi
- Hanako Ohtani
- Mayumi Yamano
- Misuzu Hiiragi
- Mr. Edogawa
- President Tanaka
- Hisano Kuroda
- Mumon
- Reiko Osa
- Old Lady Shiroku
- Master Daidara
- Moel Gas Station Attendant
- Fox
- Mrs. Nakayama
- Ms. Kimiko
- Mr. Kondo
- Mr. Yamada
- Mr. Hosoi
Now that you know all the named characters featured in Persona 4 Golden, don’t forget to check out our review for the game, as well as whether or not there are social links deadlines. We also highly recommend that you check out how to get Shuffle Time and unlock all of the game’s endings.
You can currently play Persona 4 Golden on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023