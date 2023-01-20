In true Persona fashion, Persona 4 Golden players can meet a wide array of different characters as they explore both the small town of Inaba, as well as the many Midnight Channel dungeons the Investigation Team must venture into. But how many characters does Persona 4 Golden has in total?

All Characters in Persona 4 Golden

Overall, Persona 4 Golden features a wide cast of 49 named characters, both playable and non-playable. The latter of which vary from both those featured through the main storyline, as well as those featured during specific Social Links. Golden also features a few exclusive characters not featured in the game’s other versions.

Now, without further ado, here are all the named characters featured in Persona 4 Golden:

Main Party

Protagonist (Yu Narukami)

Chie Satonaka

Yukiko Amagi

Rise Kujikawa

Yosuke Hanamura

Kanji Tatsumi

Naoto Shirogane

Teddie

Major NPCs

Nanako Dojima

Ryotaro Dojima

Igor

Margaret

Marie

Tohru Adachi

Kinshiro Morooka

Noriko Kashiwagi

Moel Gas Station Attendant

NPCs

Taro Namatame

Mitsuo Kubo

Sayoko Uehara

Shu Nakajima

Eri Minami

Yuuta Minami

Ai Ebihara

Ayane Matsunaga

Kei Ichijo

Daisuke Nagase

Yumi Ozawa

Naoki Konishi

Saki Konishi

Hanako Ohtani

Mayumi Yamano

Misuzu Hiiragi

Mr. Edogawa

President Tanaka

Hisano Kuroda

Mumon

Reiko Osa

Old Lady Shiroku

Master Daidara

Fox

Mrs. Nakayama

Ms. Kimiko

Mr. Kondo

Mr. Yamada

Mr. Hosoi

You can currently play Persona 4 Golden on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023