All Clan of Yeetus Challenges and Rewards in Fall Guys

The Clan of Yeetus event is here in Fall Guys and it looks chaotic. The main shtick of the Clan of Yeetus event is that it is a game mode filled with swinging hammers littered throughout each course. And of course, the new event comes with new challenges and new rewards. Here is everything we know about the Clan of Yeetus event in Fall Guys.

Clan of Yeetus Start Time in Fall Guys

The Clan of Yeetus event starts on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, and ends on Monday, August 1st, 2022. So, after looking at the available rewards for the event and determining if dueling through stages of swinging hammers is worth it, climb the ladder in the Clan of Yeetus, complete challenges, and get those unique costumes.

Clan of Yeetus Challenges in Fall Guys

For a game mode that is filled with swinging hammers, the Clan of Yeetus challenges need to match the level of craziness. Remember, there are 10 challenges and they all give 100 Clan of Yeetus points each. Here are all of the challenges in the Fall Guys Clan of Yeetus event:

Give it your all in Clan of Yeetus

Reach Round 2 in Clan of Yeetus

Get hit by 15 Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus

Get hit by 20 Yeetus Hammers in Clan of Yeetus

Be airborne for 20 seconds in Clan of Yeetus

Be airborne for 50 seconds in Clan of Yeetus

Reach the Final Round in Clan of Yeetus

Win the Clan of Yeetus show

Clan of Yeetus Rewards in Fall Guys

Completing challenges in Clan of Yeetus will earn you points. These points are automatically used to unlock the available rewards in the Clan of Yeetus event. Just remember to go to the event page and unlock them. Here are all of the rewards in the Fall Guys Clan of Yeetus event:

Clan of Yeetus Nickname – 100 Points

– 100 Points 200 Kudos – 200 Points

– 200 Points Yeetus Pass Nameplate – 500 Points

– 500 Points Aspiring Yeeter Pattern – 700 Points

– 700 Points Packing Yeet Wearable Backpack – 800 Points

You can also buy the Yeetus costume that is displayed in the cover image of this article through the in-game Fall Guys Store. Have fun competing in the Clan of Yeetus Fall Guys event!

New stuff is announced for Fall Guys every day, so whether you are curious about the Banana Skin or events like this one, be sure to tune in to our Fall Guys page daily to get the scoop.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.