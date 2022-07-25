Ever since Fall Guys got acquired by Epic Games, it has gotten the similar type of game cameos in it that Fortnite is famous for. The newest game to be referenced in Fall Guys is My Friend Pedro with the new Banana skin. My Friend Pedro is a 3D side-scrolling action game of parkour and bullet dodging… and there are bananas. Here is how to get the My Friend Pedro Banana skin in Fall Guys.

How to Get the Banana Skin in Fall Guys

The My Friend Pedro and Fall Guys collaboration occurred in 2020. That means that, sadly, the Banana skin is no longer available in Fall Guys. Once something enters the shop, it is very rare for it to come back. With that in mind, you should be sure to spend the extra Show Bucks for that skin you’ve been eyeing, whether it is the Pusheen or the Viper Ning Skin.

It is unfortunate that skins come and go in Fall Guys, but that just means that the ones you do get are more rare. Keep this in mind every time a new costume comes into the store so that you don’t regret not getting an extra cool costume.

If a My Friend Pedro 2 comes out, we may see the Banana skin return to Fall Guys. Until then, if the Banana skin does come back in Fall Guys, we will let you know. For now, you can look forward to new challenges every week with rotating game modes and a new season in the future.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.