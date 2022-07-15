Fall Guys x Naraka Bladepoint: Viper Ning Skin Release Date and Cost

Fall Guys and Naraka Bladepoint are collaborating with an epic Viper Ning skin. With Naraka Bladepoint on Xbox Game Pass and Fall Guys free-to-play on every platform, there is no better match than a Viper Ning Fall Guys skin. Here is the release date and cost of the Viper Ning skin in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys Viper Ning Skin Release Date

According to their website and the Viper Ning trailer, the Crimson Night enters the Blunderdome on July 16th, 2022, and leaves on July 20th, 2022. That means that you have this weekend and the following Monday and Tuesday to get the Viper Ning skin in Fall Guys. You can find the skin in the Fall Guys in-game store.

Fall Guys Viper Ning Skin Cost

Since Fall Guys is now owned by Epic Games and free-to-play, there is a cost to everything. The Viper Ning skin in Fall Guys will cost 800 Show Bucks. Show Bucks are the premium currency in Fall Guys and can be earned through paying cash for it or earning it through the Battle Pass. It is $7.99 for 1000 Show Bucks, so 800 is roughly around $5 or $6.

Whether you are rocking Solos or playing with your friends in a Squad Show, you can definitely flex how quick, stealthy, and elite you are with this Viper Ning skin in Fall Guys. Of course, if you want to go the cute route instead of the assassin route, you can also buy the adorable cat Pusheen skin.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.