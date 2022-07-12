How to Get Pusheen in Fall Guys

Stop what you’re doing and go download Fall Guys onto your respective platform right now. They’re introducing one of the most adorable skins into the game very soon, now that the Pusheen collaboration has come to life. You’ll be able to get your paws on not only a standard Pusheen skin, but also a Pusheenicorn skin to deck your mighty Fall Guy out in.

When will you be able to get them, and how much will they cost? Let’s get into the details about one of the most purr-fect collaborations in gaming, and see all of the details about the upcoming Pusheen skins in Fall Guys!

Pusheen In Fall Guys – Release Date and Price

If you’re looking to deck your Fall Guy out in this new skin, you’ll need to wait for a few more days before you’ll be able to get your hands on it. The Pusheen collaboration goes live in Fall Guys from July 14th until July 18th, where you’ll be able to purchase and download not one, but two different skins. It is currently unknown if there will be any extra banners or cosmetics that are coming along with these skins, but if it is like previous collaborations that have happened in the game, we can expect to see those follow suit very soon.

There is also currently no confirmed price, but if speculation serves correctly, we can expect to see these launch at a reduced price bundle rate of around 1,200 Show Bucks per costume, or a combined set for around 2,000 Show Bucks for both. As we mentioned before, there is also a chance that it will be launching alongside extra banners and cosmetics, so this will be one for the ages!

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.