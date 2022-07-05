All Coin Locations in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is finally here and we are served a happy helping with it. In the new DLC, there are 16 coins to collect which will be used to buy all of the new weapons and charms. Without further adieu, here is how to get all of the coins in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

How to Get All of the Coins in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

As mentioned previously, there are 16 coins to collect in the new DLC. That may seem like a lot, and it is, but they are collected pretty easily. It is rare that only one is offered to you; you will earn multiple coins at a time. Here is how it is done.

The first coin you will be able to snag is in the Ms. Chalice tutorial. This is started by equipping the Astral Cookie and entering the recipe book in front of Chef Saltbaker’s bakery. The coin is located in the upper right corner of the recipe page and is only accessible by performing Ms. Chalice’s unique moves.

The next clump of coins is gained by talking to the newscat NPC in the town square. Simply talking to this character will grant you 3 coins. The last coin gained in the overworld is on a secret path behind Porkrind Emporium. To find it, head across the bridge after talking with the newscat and walk behind the shop. Keep left and you will stumble blindly into the hidden coin. This path is your ticket to easily accessing the graveyard puzzle.

So far, you should have collected 5 coins which means you’ll need to secure 11 more. Lucky for you, all 11 are located in the same area. The King’s Leap challenges are a total of 5 challenges that offer you coins after beating them. These challenges are difficult though as you will only be able to parry. Here are the rewards that are given with each mini-boss you defeat:

The Pawns – 2 Coins

– 2 Coins The Knight – 2 Coins

– 2 Coins The Bishop – 2 Coins

– 2 Coins The Rook – 2 Coins

– 2 Coins The Queen – 3 Coins

Once you have defeated all of The King’s Leap challenges, you’ll have collected every coin available in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC. If you’re looking to spend them, you can snag the Broken Relic and try to survive the Nightmare. If you’re interested in more Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guides, we’ve got you covered with everything you could imagine.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.