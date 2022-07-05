How to Get the A Horrible Night to Have a Curse Achievement in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

There are a handful of achievements or trophies that can be hard to nail down in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. One of them is called A Horrible Night to Have a Curse. It can be tricky to know where to start or even how to survive the Nightmare. This and much more will be explained in our how to get the A Horrible Night to Have a Nightmare achievement or trophy in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guide. Wow, that is a mouthful.

How to Get A Horrible Night to Have a Curse Achievement/Trophy in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

For starters, the A Horrible Night to Have a Curse achievement or trophy, the Paladin achievement or trophy, and the graveyard puzzle are all closely intertwined. Throughout this guide, you’ll either complete or be on your way to completing all of these things. To begin, you can read our graveyard puzzle guide.

To quickly summarize it, you need to acquire the Broken Relic from the Porkrind Emporium for 1 coin. Once you have done that, talk to the climbers to figure out the order in which you need to interact with the tombstones. If you’ve done it right, the middle tombstone will have a blue beam on it. Interacting with that will ask you if you want to take a nap. If you say yes, you will immediately start the secret Nightmare boss battle.

This boss battle is fairly easy if you know what to do. For starters, you need to deal damage to the Demon’s head as that is the only place that takes damage. We recommend using the Tracking Shot as it will automatically target the Demon’s face. The main trick is to jump onto the cloud and ride it for the duration of the fight. Whenever a pink projectile comes towards you, parry it and stay on the cloud. When you switch directions, the Demon and the Angel will switch sides. Switch directions when a pillar of fire comes towards you to turn it into an angelic beam and when you are furthest away from the Demon so there is more time for its fireballs to miss.

If you manage to do all of that, you will survive the Nightmare and get the A Horrible Night to Have a Curse achievement or trophy. With that done, you now have the Cursed Relic that needs to be changed into the Divine Relic. To do that, check out our Paladin guide. At Attack of the Fanboy, we’ve covered how to unlock all of the achievements in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, how to beat bosses, and how to get S Rank. Be sure to check out our Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guides for all of your troubles.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.