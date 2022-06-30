How to Get All Achievements and Trophies in Cuphead: A Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is here at last and it has come with a brand new list of achievements and trophies to collect. No matter if you are playing via Steam on PC or on a console, the achievements and trophies available to collect in the new DLC are the same for all. So, without further adieu, here are the achievements and trophies in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

How to Unlock All Trophies and Achievements in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The new Cuphead DLC has arrived with 14 new trophies or achievements to unlock. Naturally, you are bound to check some off of the list as you play through the game, but some are harder and will take a few tries to get. Also, this list does contain spoilers, so be warned. Here is the list:

A Vacation in the Wilds – Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle IV

– Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle IV Ranger – Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle IV

– Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle IV Alive and Kicking – Defeat a boss with Ms. Chalice

– Defeat a boss with Ms. Chalice Decadent – Defeat 10 bosses with Ms. Chalice

– Defeat 10 bosses with Ms. Chalice The Golden Touch – Defeat a boss with one of Ms. Chalice’s Super Arts

– Defeat a boss with one of Ms. Chalice’s Super Arts The Latest Sensation – Defeat a boss with one of Porkrind’s new weapons

– Defeat a boss with one of Porkrind’s new weapons Checkmate – Defeat all of the King of Games’ Champions

– Defeat all of the King of Games’ Champions A King’s Admiration – Defeat the King’s Gauntlet

– Defeat the King’s Gauntlet Compliments to the Chef – Complete your quest on Inkwell Isle IV

– Complete your quest on Inkwell Isle IV Cooked to Perfection – Get an S-Rank on a stage of Inkwell Isle IV

– Get an S-Rank on a stage of Inkwell Isle IV The High Hat – Defeat a boss on Inkwell Isle IV without killing any of its minions

– Defeat a boss on Inkwell Isle IV without killing any of its minions Hearty – Have 9HP at one time

– Have 9HP at one time A Horrible Night to Have a Curse – Secret

– Secret Paladin – Secret

That is the list of achievements or trophies available now with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. But, the last two on the list are secret… until now! Here is what you’ll need to do to get the last trophies or achievements for a full 100% completion.

A Horrible Night to Have a Curse – Survive the Nightmare

– Survive the Nightmare Paladin – Obtain great power

Though it isn’t clear exactly what a Nightmare or this “great power” is in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, we will update you once we find out. For now, check back in with our Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guides for more.

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.