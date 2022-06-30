How to Get S Rank in Cuphead and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

S tier in Cuphead and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is the best grade you can get on a level. Grades are awarded at the end of a level. Though getting S Tier on all of the levels and boss fights doesn’t unlock anything, you’ll have the immense satisfaction of being the best Cuphead player around. Let’s get into how to get S tier in both Cuphead and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

How to Get S Tier in Cuphead

The way to get S tier in Cuphead is the exact same in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. If you are new to Cuphead, you’ll need to complete the first stage of the game to unlock the new DLC. But, you won’t be able to start shooting for S tier just yet. First, you’ll need to beat the game to unlock the Expert difficulty option. S tier can only be reached when playing a level on Expert mode.

Now that you are in Expert mode, you’ll need to beat the level in under 2 minutes. If that seems near impossible, it’s because it is. You’ll also need to land 6 super attacks and end the level with 3 health. The last requirement for S tier is to perform 3 non-mandatory parries. To parry an attack, all you need to do is press up while in the air. The object you are parrying will be destroyed and you’ll get some energy for your super.

If you manage to do all of that, you’ll walk away with the S tier grade. Congratulations! Now, if you’re hungry for more, check out our Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course guides. We’ve covered all sorts of stuff including all of the new weapons. Don’t be a stranger!

Cuphead is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.