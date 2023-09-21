Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll be tasked with finding hidden Tarot Cards spread across Night City during the Fool on the Hill side gig in Cyberpunk 2077. For completing this mission, you’ll earn Misty’s Dreamcatcher item and The Wandering Fool achievement. However, you’ll have to travel across Night City to its various districts to locate all 20 Tarot Cards. To make this easier, here is a guide with all Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Card locations, plus how to get two secret Tarot Cards.

All Tarot Card Locations in Cyberpunk 2077

When you find a Tarot Card in Cyberpunk 2077, you must scan it (press the L1 / LB button to active your scanner) to add it to your collection. Note: You can still collect all Tarot cards after finishing the final mission since the game transports you to the point of no return.

Here are all Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Card locations:

Watson District – 8 The Hanged Man The Emperor The Magician The Sun The Fool The World The Chariot The Empress

– 8 Westbrook District – 4 The Hierophant The Lovers The Moon Temperance

– 4 Heywood – 2 The High Priestess Death

– 2 Santo Domingo – 2 Justice Strength

– 2 Badlands – 2 The Star The Wheel of Fortune

– 2 City Center – 1 The Tower

– 1 Pacifica – 1 The Hermit

– 1 Bonus: Secret Tarot Cards – 2 Judgment The Devil

Click on the link above to be taken to a specific Night City district to find the location of the Tarot Card you seek.

All Watson District Tarot Card Locations

The Hanged Man tarot card is on a water tower north of the Oil Fields map marker.

The Emperor tarot card is on the wall to the left of the Konpeki Plaza entrance.

The Magician tarot card is found just north of V’s apartment.

The Fool tarot card is on the wall outside V’s apartment.

The Sun tarot card is just south of the Megabuilding HTO: Atrium.

The Chariot tarot card is just north of the Afterlife.

The World tarot card is south of Bradbury & Buran. You’ll need to take the elevator outside Viktor’s Ripperdoc shop and then take the stairs up to the roof of the building to find it.

The Empress is found south of the Afterlife, down some stairs in a dark room.

All Westbrook District Tarot Card Locations

The Hierophant tarot card is located in the No Entry building by City Center.

The Lovers tarot card is inside the Drive-in theater on the backside of the movie screen.

The Moon tarot card is located on the wall to the left of the gate entrance for Hanako’s residence.

The Temperance tarot card is on a brick wall in the Columbarium area.

All Heywood Tarot Card Locations

The Death tarot card is on the west wall of the Embers building.

The High Priestess tarot card is located on the fourth floor of the Abandoned Apartment Building. Note: make sure you save before entering this area if it is the first time you’ve entered the Abandoned Apartment Building. There is a bug that will cause you to get stuck permanently.

All Santo Domingo Tarot Card Locations

The Justice tarot card is on a water tower inside a compound by the Republic East area.

The Strength tarot card is on the side of a white building with the San Amaro St sign.

All Badlands Tarot Card Locations

The Star tarot card is on a white building next to the solar panel farm.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is inside the lobby of the Sunset Hotel.

All City Center Tarot Card Locations

The Tower tarot card is inside a building being constructed across from Arasaka Tower.

All Pacifica Tarot Card Locations

You will find The Hermit tarot card on the wall to the right of where Johnny is sitting.

Bonus: All Secret Tarot Card Locations

The Judgement tarot card can be found after defeating Adam Smasher. From there, go to the Mikoshi waypoint and look for a tall pillar on the left (before reaching the hallway).

To find the Devil tarot card, you must follow Hanako’s plan for the Arasaka Tower final mission.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023