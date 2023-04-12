Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Cyclone St. secrets in Demonologist. The Cyclone St. map has the most secrets in the gaming, including the popular Maria’s Room riddle. These secrets will take you to hidden places in the Cyclone St. map and provide you with a few spooky jump scares, one that straight out a famous horror movie.

All Cyclone Street Easter Eggs in Demonologist

There are currently six secrets in the Cyclone Street map for you to find. Remember that you need your microphone to unlock these secrets.

Camera Secret

On the second floor you will find a camera sitting on a shelf below some hung pictures. Written to the left of it is the word “Smile” with a smiley face. When you say the word the camera will take a picture of you.

Bloody Mary Secret

Inside of the bathroom you will find a mirror with “Bloody Mary” written on it. Say the word three times and the bathroom will all of a sudden become drenched in blood.

Purse Secret

Inside of the closet you will find a pink purse sitting on one of the shelves. The purse has the word “Lust” written on it and when spoken you will be treated to a jump scare.

The Ring Secret

When you travel from the hallway that leads to the living room there is a chance for you to trigger a small scene where a figure crawls out of the TV set like in movie, The Ring. If it doesn’t happen just head down the hallway a few times until it does.

Limbo Book Secret

There is a book with the world “Limbo” sitting on a bookshelf in the basement. When you say the word a passageway will appear. Head down the passeageway until you come to a room with a vanity mirror. Written on the vanity mirror is the phrase “We will come for you.” Say the phrase and then head back to the passeagway where another jump scare waits for you.

Maria’s Room Puzzle

Here is the riddle you are given in-game to solve:

I keep staring at walls, losing track of Time. A descent into Madness, words start becoming untrue. A crimson-soaked blade, the blood of the heart is due.

A dream of the dead consumes me, haunting my every thought. The abuse lies within, or so I was taught.

Love’s door remains locked, as the clock strikes three. My wrath contained within, waiting for the key.

This world I inhabit, where the line of madness is blurred, can only be solved in particular steps and words.

I scream into the void, hoping my voice will carry. For if I don’t speak my truth, they’ll come for me… Mary.

It’s all in my head. It’s all in my head. It’s all in my head.

In order to solve the puzzle here are the steps you need to take (you will have already done two of these by following the above secret guide):

Say Bloody Mary thrice into the bathroom mirror on the top floor. This will cause a splash of blood to appear on the mirror. Find the book on the bookcase in the basement that reads Limbo. Then, head down the revealed passageway and say, “We Come for You,” to experience laughing and crosses dropping. Change all Clocks to 3 am. There are three clocks; the last one is in the room with Mara’s door, so save that one for last. Then, rush back to Maria’s room in the basement and enjoy the easter egg. As far as we can tell, this is the only thing you will get for solving the riddle.

Maria’s Room is an easter egg per one of the game’s GMs. This means you will be rewarded with only audio and visual events but no access to the room. Keep that in mind when solving the riddle and performing the steps below.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023