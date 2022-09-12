All Differences Between Inklings and Octolings in Splatoon 3, Explained

Splatoon has been highly praised for its adorable character design since its first release in 2015, but to a new player, it can be pretty overwhelming to decide whether to be an Inkling or an Octoling. Since there are no stated perks of either, it leaves players wondering which character would best suit them. So read on to find out if you should play as an Inkling or an Octoling.

Should I Pick Inkling or Octoling in Splatoon 3?

When picking your character at the beginning of Splatoon 3, the first element of your character customization will be the decision between Inkling and Octoling. Although there are a handful of differences between the two character styles, they are mechanically indifferent. So no matter which style you decide on, they both work in the same way, and there are no hidden perks or abilities in one over the other.

The most notable difference between Inklings and Octolings is their appearance. Both species have black markings around their eyes; however, Inkling markings connect in the middle, whereas Octolings don’t. Another difference in the appearances of the two is their hairstyles. While Inkling tentacles take a bubblier approach and have the suckers facing inwards, Octolings are the opposite, and most hairstyles showcase the suckers.

Furthermore, during character customization, Inklings have a few more hairstyles for players to choose from over Octolings. So while Octolings may have a stylish selection of eight, Inkling players can choose from a total of sixteen. Octolings are also heavily influenced by octopus, hence their name and octopus-appearing forms in paint, yet squid inspires Inklings more.

But outside of appearance, the only thing to set Inklings and Octolings apart is their attitude, which is only really highlighted when winning/losing a match or wandering around Splatsville. Octolings have a more rebellious and laid-back attitude, while Inklings tend to appear kind and more approachable.

If you aren’t satisfied with your selection, you can change your character’s style at any time within the equip menu. So there’s always a chance to play around with both, even though they have no impact on the story.

