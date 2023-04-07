All Fallout New Vegas Console Commands and Cheats

One of the best entries into the Fallout series is the spinoff game Fallout: New Vegas. What makes this game great, besides its normal gameplay, is the fact that you can break it or do a large amount of tweaking through the use of mods, console commands and cheat codes. There are a whole bunch of them, and it can be hard to keep track, so we have created this list of all Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheat codes as a one-stop shop for players.
All Console Commands and Cheats for Fallout: New Vegas
Below is a grid with every known code and console command in Fallout: New Vegas. When you are ready to enter a code, you only need to press the backquote button ( ` ) or tilde key ( ~ ), type in the code, and press enter. This will activate the code immediately.
Weapons and Armour Cheats and Console Commands
Using these cheats in-game will provide you with some of the best weapons that Fallout: New Vegas has to offer. Along with the guns, you will also find armor known to protect you the most against any enemies in the game.
|Weapon/Armour
|Console Command/Cheat
|Advanced Radiation Suit
|0003307a
|Brotherhood T-45b Power Armour
|00075201
|Combat Armour, Reinforced
|00126500
|NCR Ranger Combat Armour
|00129254
|Stealth Suit Mk II
|xx00c12f
|T45d Power Armour
|00014e13
|Lucky Revolver
|000e2c86
|Mysterious Magnum
|00127c6c
|Anti-material Rifle
|0008f21c
|Li’l Devil Pistol
|xx000805
|Assault Carbine
|(GRA) 0008f21e
|Christine’s CoS Silencer Rifle
|xx0112ba
|Silenced .22 SMG
|0008f218
|Sturdy Caravan Shotgun
|001735e3
|Alien Blaster
|00004322
|Minigun
|0000433f
|Euclid’s C-Finder
|0014eb3c
|Pew Pew Laser Rifle
|00103b1d
|Flamer
|0000432d
|Tesla Cannon
|000e2bec
|Plasma Caster
|000906cf
|Fat Man
|0000432c
|Mercy
|0015fff4
|Missile Launcher
|00004340
|Power First
|00004347
|Chainsaw
|0015fe44
Items Cheats and Console Commands
These cheats and commands are designed to help you with your inventory and the number of items you carry in Fallout: New Vegas. For example, you can add more of a rare item in your inventory or eliminate as many items you would like that you find useless.
|Item Effect
|Console Command/Cheat
|Add Item
|player.additem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.)
|Remove Item
|player.removeitem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.)
|Show inventory base IDs
|player.showinventory
Character Customization/Reputation Cheats and Console Commands
If you want to change how your character looks in Fallout: New Vegas, these are the cheats and commands you should use. They range from changing your gender to your hairstyle and overall look. Also, some of these even focus on your reputation.
|Character Effect
|Console Command/Cheat
|Change your size
|player.setscale <scale> (Enter number where <scale> goes. Higher number will make you large. 1 is normal size.
|Change player level
|player.setlevel X (input the level you would like to be where “X” goes.)
|Gives you 15,000 XP
|player.rewardxp 15000
|Change your sex
|sexchange
|Change your race
|showracemenu
|Change your hairstyle
|showbarbermenu
|Change your name
|shownamemenu
|Give yourself a Perk
|player.addperk <base_id> (Replace <base_id> with the ID of the perk you want to add.
|Remove a Perk
|player.removeperk <base_id> (same as above)
|Change player speed
|player.setav speedmult X (X is your speed percentage, so higher will be faster. 100 is normal speed.)
|Change reputation
|addreputation <base_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/fame> <amount> (replace base_ID> with infamy code)
|Boomers (reputation)
|000ffae8
|Brotherhood of Steel (reputation)
|0011e662
|Caesar’s Legion (reputation)
|000f43dd
|Followers of the Apocalypse (reputation)
|00124ad1
|Powder Gangers (reputation)
|001558e6
|NCR (reputation)
|000f43de
|Great Khans (reputation)
|0011989b
|White Glove Society (reputation)
|00116f16
|Remove reputation
|removereputation <base_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/fame> <amount>
|Infinite health, unlimited ammo and encumbrance
|tgm
|Infinite health and encumbrance
|tdm
NPC’s Console Commands and Cheats
These cheats and commands focus on NPC in Fallout: New Vegas as they play a massive role in the open-world game. If you accidentally killed an important NPC, don’t worry— you can bring them back with this grid below. Or if you want to be evil—you can even kill them all!
|NPC Effect
|Console Command/Cheat
|Bring an NPC back to life
|resurrect
|Turn NPC player detection on or off
|tdetect
|Add an NPC to a faction
|addtofaction <factionID> <0/1> (replace <factionID> with reputation code mentioned in previous grid.)
|Remove NPC from Faction
|removefromfaction <factionID> (same as above.)
|Turn off NPC’s combat AI
|tcai
|Toggle targeted NPC’s AI off
|tai
|Kill all NPCs and animals in the vicinity.
|Killall
Camera and HUD Console Commands and Cheats
Sometimes the HUD and camera can get in the way in Fallout: New Vegas, so you will want to adjust them accordingly. Good thing you have this list of commands and cheats that let you customize the game’s look, making it a more pleasurable experience overall.
|Camera or HUD Effect
|Console Command/Cheat
|Complete every quest from map and game so you enter free roam.
|caqs
|Move you to specific location
|coc <cell name>
|Switch local fog of war off or on
|tflow
|Turn HUD on or off
|tm
|Hide or show map markers
|tmm <1/0> (1 shows map markers while 0 hides them.)
|Wireframe toggle
|twf
|Noclip mode
|tcl
|Customize how fast time moves
|sgtm <x> (enter higher number where x goes to speed up time, and lower number to slow down time.)
|Toggle free cam
|tfc
- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023