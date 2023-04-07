All Fallout New Vegas Console Commands and Cheats

All console commands and cheats in one place.

April 7th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Image: Obsidian Entertainment

One of the best entries into the Fallout series is the spinoff game Fallout: New Vegas. What makes this game great, besides its normal gameplay, is the fact that you can break it or do a large amount of tweaking through the use of mods, console commands and cheat codes. There are a whole bunch of them, and it can be hard to keep track, so we have created this list of all Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheat codes as a one-stop shop for players.

All Console Commands and Cheats for Fallout: New Vegas

Below is a grid with every known code and console command in Fallout: New Vegas. When you are ready to enter a code, you only need to press the backquote button ( ` ) or tilde key ( ~ ), type in the code, and press enter. This will activate the code immediately.

Weapons and Armour Cheats and Console Commands

Using these cheats in-game will provide you with some of the best weapons that Fallout: New Vegas has to offer. Along with the guns, you will also find armor known to protect you the most against any enemies in the game.

Weapon/ArmourConsole Command/Cheat
Advanced Radiation Suit0003307a
Brotherhood T-45b Power Armour00075201
Combat Armour, Reinforced00126500
NCR Ranger Combat Armour00129254
Stealth Suit Mk IIxx00c12f
T45d Power Armour00014e13
Lucky Revolver000e2c86
Mysterious Magnum00127c6c
Anti-material Rifle0008f21c
Li’l Devil Pistolxx000805
Assault Carbine(GRA) 0008f21e
Christine’s CoS Silencer Riflexx0112ba
Silenced .22 SMG0008f218
Sturdy Caravan Shotgun001735e3
Alien Blaster00004322
Minigun0000433f
Euclid’s C-Finder0014eb3c
Pew Pew Laser Rifle00103b1d
Flamer0000432d
Tesla Cannon000e2bec
Plasma Caster000906cf
Fat Man0000432c
Mercy0015fff4
Missile Launcher00004340
Power First00004347
Chainsaw0015fe44

Items Cheats and Console Commands

These cheats and commands are designed to help you with your inventory and the number of items you carry in Fallout: New Vegas. For example, you can add more of a rare item in your inventory or eliminate as many items you would like that you find useless.

Item EffectConsole Command/Cheat
Add Itemplayer.additem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.)
Remove Itemplayer.removeitem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.)
Show inventory base IDsplayer.showinventory

Character Customization/Reputation Cheats and Console Commands

If you want to change how your character looks in Fallout: New Vegas, these are the cheats and commands you should use. They range from changing your gender to your hairstyle and overall look. Also, some of these even focus on your reputation.

Character EffectConsole Command/Cheat
Change your sizeplayer.setscale <scale> (Enter number where <scale> goes. Higher number will make you large. 1 is normal size.
Change player levelplayer.setlevel X (input the level you would like to be where “X” goes.)
Gives you 15,000 XPplayer.rewardxp 15000
Change your sexsexchange
Change your raceshowracemenu
Change your hairstyleshowbarbermenu
Change your nameshownamemenu
Give yourself a Perkplayer.addperk <base_id> (Replace <base_id> with the ID of the perk you want to add.
Remove a Perkplayer.removeperk <base_id> (same as above)
Change player speedplayer.setav speedmult X (X is your speed percentage, so higher will be faster. 100 is normal speed.)
Change reputationaddreputation <base_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/fame> <amount> (replace base_ID> with infamy code)
Boomers (reputation)000ffae8
Brotherhood of Steel (reputation)0011e662
Caesar’s Legion (reputation)000f43dd
Followers of the Apocalypse (reputation)00124ad1
Powder Gangers (reputation)001558e6
NCR (reputation) 000f43de
Great Khans (reputation)0011989b
White Glove Society (reputation)00116f16
Remove reputationremovereputation <base_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/fame> <amount>
Infinite health, unlimited ammo and encumbrancetgm
Infinite health and encumbrancetdm

NPC’s Console Commands and Cheats

These cheats and commands focus on NPC in Fallout: New Vegas as they play a massive role in the open-world game. If you accidentally killed an important NPC, don’t worry— you can bring them back with this grid below. Or if you want to be evil—you can even kill them all!

NPC EffectConsole Command/Cheat
Bring an NPC back to liferesurrect
Turn NPC player detection on or offtdetect
Add an NPC to a factionaddtofaction <factionID> <0/1> (replace <factionID> with reputation code mentioned in previous grid.)
Remove NPC from Factionremovefromfaction <factionID> (same as above.)
Turn off NPC’s combat AItcai
Toggle targeted NPC’s AI offtai
Kill all NPCs and animals in the vicinity.Killall

Camera and HUD Console Commands and Cheats

Sometimes the HUD and camera can get in the way in Fallout: New Vegas, so you will want to adjust them accordingly. Good thing you have this list of commands and cheats that let you customize the game’s look, making it a more pleasurable experience overall.

Camera or HUD EffectConsole Command/Cheat
Complete every quest from map and game so you enter free roam.caqs
Move you to specific locationcoc <cell name>
Switch local fog of war off or ontflow
Turn HUD on or offtm
Hide or show map markerstmm <1/0> (1 shows map markers while 0 hides them.)
Wireframe toggletwf
Noclip modetcl
Customize how fast time movessgtm <x> (enter higher number where x goes to speed up time, and lower number to slow down time.)
Toggle free camtfc

