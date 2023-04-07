All Fallout New Vegas Console Commands and Cheats

Image: Obsidian Entertainment

One of the best entries into the Fallout series is the spinoff game Fallout: New Vegas. What makes this game great, besides its normal gameplay, is the fact that you can break it or do a large amount of tweaking through the use of mods, console commands and cheat codes. There are a whole bunch of them, and it can be hard to keep track, so we have created this list of all Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheat codes as a one-stop shop for players.

All Console Commands and Cheats for Fallout: New Vegas

Below is a grid with every known code and console command in Fallout: New Vegas. When you are ready to enter a code, you only need to press the backquote button ( ` ) or tilde key ( ~ ), type in the code, and press enter. This will activate the code immediately.

Weapons and Armour Cheats and Console Commands

Using these cheats in-game will provide you with some of the best weapons that Fallout: New Vegas has to offer. Along with the guns, you will also find armor known to protect you the most against any enemies in the game.

Weapon/Armour Console Command/Cheat Advanced Radiation Suit 0003307a Brotherhood T-45b Power Armour 00075201 Combat Armour, Reinforced 00126500 NCR Ranger Combat Armour 00129254 Stealth Suit Mk II xx00c12f T45d Power Armour 00014e13 Lucky Revolver 000e2c86 Mysterious Magnum 00127c6c Anti-material Rifle 0008f21c Li’l Devil Pistol xx000805 Assault Carbine (GRA) 0008f21e Christine’s CoS Silencer Rifle xx0112ba Silenced .22 SMG 0008f218 Sturdy Caravan Shotgun 001735e3 Alien Blaster 00004322 Minigun 0000433f Euclid’s C-Finder 0014eb3c Pew Pew Laser Rifle 00103b1d Flamer 0000432d Tesla Cannon 000e2bec Plasma Caster 000906cf Fat Man 0000432c Mercy 0015fff4 Missile Launcher 00004340 Power First 00004347 Chainsaw 0015fe44

Items Cheats and Console Commands

These cheats and commands are designed to help you with your inventory and the number of items you carry in Fallout: New Vegas. For example, you can add more of a rare item in your inventory or eliminate as many items you would like that you find useless.

Item Effect Console Command/Cheat Add Item player.additem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.) Remove Item player.removeitem <base_id> <amount> (input object ID where the base_id goes in the command and the amount you want in <amount>.) Show inventory base IDs player.showinventory

Character Customization/Reputation Cheats and Console Commands

If you want to change how your character looks in Fallout: New Vegas, these are the cheats and commands you should use. They range from changing your gender to your hairstyle and overall look. Also, some of these even focus on your reputation.

Character Effect Console Command/Cheat Change your size player.setscale <scale> (Enter number where <scale> goes. Higher number will make you large. 1 is normal size. Change player level player.setlevel X (input the level you would like to be where “X” goes.) Gives you 15,000 XP player.rewardxp 15000 Change your sex sexchange Change your race showracemenu Change your hairstyle showbarbermenu Change your name shownamemenu Give yourself a Perk player.addperk <base_id> (Replace <base_id> with the ID of the perk you want to add. Remove a Perk player.removeperk <base_id> (same as above) Change player speed player.setav speedmult X (X is your speed percentage, so higher will be faster. 100 is normal speed.) Change reputation addreputation <base_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/fame> <amount> (replace base_ID> with infamy code) Boomers (reputation) 000ffae8 Brotherhood of Steel (reputation) 0011e662 Caesar’s Legion (reputation) 000f43dd Followers of the Apocalypse (reputation) 00124ad1 Powder Gangers (reputation) 001558e6 NCR (reputation) 000f43de Great Khans (reputation) 0011989b White Glove Society (reputation) 00116f16 Remove reputation removereputation <base_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/fame> <amount> Infinite health, unlimited ammo and encumbrance tgm Infinite health and encumbrance tdm

NPC’s Console Commands and Cheats

These cheats and commands focus on NPC in Fallout: New Vegas as they play a massive role in the open-world game. If you accidentally killed an important NPC, don’t worry— you can bring them back with this grid below. Or if you want to be evil—you can even kill them all!

NPC Effect Console Command/Cheat Bring an NPC back to life resurrect Turn NPC player detection on or off tdetect Add an NPC to a faction addtofaction <factionID> <0/1> (replace <factionID> with reputation code mentioned in previous grid.) Remove NPC from Faction removefromfaction <factionID> (same as above.) Turn off NPC’s combat AI tcai Toggle targeted NPC’s AI off tai Kill all NPCs and animals in the vicinity. Killall

Camera and HUD Console Commands and Cheats

Sometimes the HUD and camera can get in the way in Fallout: New Vegas, so you will want to adjust them accordingly. Good thing you have this list of commands and cheats that let you customize the game’s look, making it a more pleasurable experience overall.

Camera or HUD Effect Console Command/Cheat Complete every quest from map and game so you enter free roam. caqs Move you to specific location coc <cell name> Switch local fog of war off or on tflow Turn HUD on or off tm Hide or show map markers tmm <1/0> (1 shows map markers while 0 hides them.) Wireframe toggle twf Noclip mode tcl Customize how fast time moves sgtm <x> (enter higher number where x goes to speed up time, and lower number to slow down time.) Toggle free cam tfc

