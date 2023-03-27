All Family Buffs and Perks in Attack on Titan Evolution

Image: thebossinnicaragua and Roblox Corporation.

Roblox has many individual games made within the online platform, including the horror-filled Rainbow Friends, the adorable Adopt Me, and, most notably, the anime-inspired game Attack on Titan Evolution.

Fans of the Anime series love what this Roblox game offers, as it stays true to the series with excellent skills and buffs to unlock for in-game purposes. Many families are in the game, and although they are random, it is worth noting what skills you can receive with each family. Here are all the Family Buffs and Perks in Attack on Titan Evolution.

Attack on Titan Evolution Family Buffs and Perks

Below are all the Family Buffs and their perks in the game. Some have passive bonuses as well, making them a bit on the rarer side.

Related: Roblox Simulator Games List – Best Simulator Games for Roblox.

Ackerman – Ackermans Rage (Passive) – 1.2x speed and damage multiplier. Gain a 50% boost on all stats when you reach 35% HP, and maintain a consistent pace. This effect lasts for 3 minutes long.

– Ackermans Rage (Passive) – 1.2x speed and damage multiplier. Gain a 50% boost on all stats when you reach 35% HP, and maintain a consistent pace. This effect lasts for 3 minutes long. Arlert – Intellect (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 10% increase in experience points. Colossal Titan stats increase by 50%.

– Intellect (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 10% increase in experience points. Colossal Titan stats increase by 50%. Braun – Strong Body (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain 2x Health. Armored Titan stats increase by 50%.

– Strong Body (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain 2x Health. Armored Titan stats increase by 50%. Braus ODM – Your range increases by 10%.

– Your range increases by 10%. Forster – 10% chance to go undetected by a Titan for three seconds.

– 10% chance to go undetected by a Titan for three seconds. Finger – Stamina (Passive) – One revive upon death. Base stats increase by 15%. Cart Titan stats increased by 50% as well.

– Stamina (Passive) – One revive upon death. Base stats increase by 15%. Cart Titan stats increased by 50% as well. Grice – Recover 2x faster.

– Recover 2x faster. Galliard – Nimble (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 50% base speed multiplier when running. Jaw Titan stats increase by 50% as well.

– Nimble (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 50% base speed multiplier when running. Jaw Titan stats increase by 50% as well. Kruger – 10% increase in damage.

– 10% increase in damage. Ksaver – Advanced Hardening (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 15% Critical Chance when hitting the Titans. Beast Titan stats increase by 50% as well.

– Advanced Hardening (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 15% Critical Chance when hitting the Titans. Beast Titan stats increase by 50% as well. Kirschtein – The player’s Horse stats are boosted by 25%.

– The player’s Horse stats are boosted by 25%. Leonhart – Advanced Hardening (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 10% increase in damage when hitting Titans. Female Titan stats increase by 50% as well.

– Advanced Hardening (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 10% increase in damage when hitting Titans. Female Titan stats increase by 50% as well. Pixis – 10% HP boost, and everyone in the host’s game will get a 5% HP boost.

– 10% HP boost, and everyone in the host’s game will get a 5% HP boost. Reiss – Grace (Passive) – No Titan will aggro or attack the player until they hit the Titan one time. There is a 30% chance that the Titan will ignore you after hitting said Titan. Titans have a 15% slower reaction toward the player.

– Grace (Passive) – No Titan will aggro or attack the player until they hit the Titan one time. There is a 30% chance that the Titan will ignore you after hitting said Titan. Titans have a 15% slower reaction toward the player. Springer – Critcal chances get a 5% boost.

– Critcal chances get a 5% boost. Sadies – 10% increase in all gold acquired.

– 10% increase in all gold acquired. Smith – 10% speed boost. Everyone in the players party will get a 5% speed boost as well.

– 10% speed boost. Everyone in the players party will get a 5% speed boost as well. Tybur – Blacksmith (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 15% discount on upgrades. Warhammer Titan stats increase by 50% as well.

– Blacksmith (Passive) – One revive upon death. Gain a 15% discount on upgrades. Warhammer Titan stats increase by 50% as well. Yeager – Fight! (Passive) – Player will gain two revives upon death—the ability to kill all Titans in the proximity approximately every 45 minutes. Attack Titan stats increase by 50% as well.

– Fight! (Passive) – Player will gain two revives upon death—the ability to kill all Titans in the proximity approximately every 45 minutes. Attack Titan stats increase by 50% as well. Zoe – Upgrades reduced by 10%.

There you have it, all the families and their perks in Attack on Titan Evolution. Players can hold ten at a time and make trades to get ones that better fit their playstyle.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023