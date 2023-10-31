There are plenty of rewards for the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Fall Guys collaboration. When you participate in the event, you’ll go through shows similar to Fall Guys levels, and earn Manderville Gold Saucer Fame (MGF) Below, we’ve got all FFXIV Fall Guys Rewards and how to get them.
Rewards and their cost for the FFXIV Fall Guys collab
The table below shows all of the rewards for the FFXIV Fall Guys event and how much MGF is needed to purchase each.
|Reward
|MGF Needed
|Ballroom Etiquette – Embracing Blunders
|410
|Blunder-villed Framer’s Kit
|200
|Blunderful Framer’s Kit
|200
|Blunderous Framer’s Kit
|200
|Blunderville Crown
|220
|Blunderville Donut Bumper
|220
|Blunderville Flag
|220
|Blunderville Hammer
|220
|Blunderville Padded Wall
|220
|Blunderville Rainbow
|220
|Canary Yellow Dye
|150
|Cherry Pink Dye
|150
|Dragoon Blue Dye
|150
|Everybody Falls (Fall Guys Theme) Orchestrion Roll
|220
|Gentlebean Bottoms
|410
|Gentlebean Knit Cap
|410
|Gentlebean Parka
|410
|Gentlebean Shoes
|410
|Glossy Winner’s Crown
|410
|Gold Saucer Aetheryte Ticket
|200
|Gunmetal Black Dye
|750
|Matte Winner’s Crown
|410
|Metallic Brass Dye
|750
|Pearl White Dye
|750
|Pegwin
|350
|Pink Bean
|350
|Rhiyes Identification Key
|410
|Ruby Red Dye
|150
|Standard Rationing Manual
|200
|Turquoise Blue Dye
|150
|Vanilla Yellow Dye
|150
To participate, you need to be level 15 and complete the It Could Happen To You quest (starts at X:9.6, Y: 9.0), and then you can compete in the event Just Crowning Around (X: 4.8, Y:6.1). This event will allow you to earn the MGF needed to purchase the itmes above. So as you do better during the event, you’ll gain more MGF.
Fame can then be exchanged with the MGF Trader in Blunderville Square (X: 3.8, Y: 3.1) to obtain new mounts, furniture, dye, and glamour items based on the Fall Guys universe. I’ve loved Fall Guys since it released, so I definitely love seeing it collaborate with games this way.
- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023