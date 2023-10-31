Image: Square Enix

There are plenty of rewards for the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Fall Guys collaboration. When you participate in the event, you’ll go through shows similar to Fall Guys levels, and earn Manderville Gold Saucer Fame (MGF) Below, we’ve got all FFXIV Fall Guys Rewards and how to get them.

Rewards and their cost for the FFXIV Fall Guys collab

The table below shows all of the rewards for the FFXIV Fall Guys event and how much MGF is needed to purchase each.

Reward MGF Needed Ballroom Etiquette – Embracing Blunders 410 Blunder-villed Framer’s Kit 200 Blunderful Framer’s Kit 200 Blunderous Framer’s Kit 200 Blunderville Crown 220 Blunderville Donut Bumper 220 Blunderville Flag 220 Blunderville Hammer 220 Blunderville Padded Wall 220 Blunderville Rainbow 220 Canary Yellow Dye 150 Cherry Pink Dye 150 Dragoon Blue Dye 150 Everybody Falls (Fall Guys Theme) Orchestrion Roll 220 Gentlebean Bottoms 410 Gentlebean Knit Cap 410 Gentlebean Parka 410 Gentlebean Shoes 410 Glossy Winner’s Crown 410 Gold Saucer Aetheryte Ticket 200 Gunmetal Black Dye 750 Matte Winner’s Crown 410 Metallic Brass Dye 750 Pearl White Dye 750 Pegwin 350 Pink Bean 350 Rhiyes Identification Key 410 Ruby Red Dye 150 Standard Rationing Manual 200 Turquoise Blue Dye 150 Vanilla Yellow Dye 150

To participate, you need to be level 15 and complete the It Could Happen To You quest (starts at X:9.6, Y: 9.0), and then you can compete in the event Just Crowning Around (X: 4.8, Y:6.1). This event will allow you to earn the MGF needed to purchase the itmes above. So as you do better during the event, you’ll gain more MGF.

Fame can then be exchanged with the MGF Trader in Blunderville Square (X: 3.8, Y: 3.1) to obtain new mounts, furniture, dye, and glamour items based on the Fall Guys universe. I’ve loved Fall Guys since it released, so I definitely love seeing it collaborate with games this way.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023