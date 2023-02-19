Image: HoYoverse.

During the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.5, Windblume’s Breath, HoYoverse revealed a full overview of the game’s next patch. But what are the events set to be featured as part of the game’s upcoming version? With that said, here are all of the events confirmed to take place during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Events, Explained

According to the Special Program, as well as to the official page for the game’s upcoming version, the main event of Genshin Impact’s version 3.5 will also be called Windblume’s Breath and will feature the return of Mondstadt’s fan-favorite Windblume Festival as well as the presence of three different challenges, Floral Pursuit, Ballads of Breeze, and Breezy Snapshots. Taking part in the event will also be the only way players will be able to both obtain and refine the new 4-star Claymore Mailed Flower.

Apart from the version’s main event, 3.5 will also feature the debut of the new Fungus Mechanicus, Vibro-Crystal Verification, and Spices From the West: Northerly Search events, as well as that of a new Ley Line Overflow event.

To recap, here are all of the events set to debut during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5, as well as a short overview of all of them:

Windblume’s Breath : Will be the version’s main event and will feature both a new storyline starring Collei, Cyno, and Tighnari, as well as three exclusive minigames, Floral Pursuit, Ballads of Breeze, and Breezy Snapshots.

: Will be the version’s main event and will feature both a new storyline starring Collei, Cyno, and Tighnari, as well as three exclusive minigames, Floral Pursuit, Ballads of Breeze, and Breezy Snapshots. Fungus Mechanicus: A variant of the Theater Mechanicus which will task players with making use of enhanced fungi in order to clean the battlefield and collect all of its rewards.

A variant of the Theater Mechanicus which will task players with making use of enhanced fungi in order to clean the battlefield and collect all of its rewards. Vibro-Crystal Verification: A new version of the known Vibro-Crystal Research event, which will task players with making use of Crystal combinations in order to wipe out their enemies. The event will feature a wide array of both 4 and 5-star trial characters.

A new version of the known Vibro-Crystal Research event, which will task players with making use of Crystal combinations in order to wipe out their enemies. The event will feature a wide array of both 4 and 5-star trial characters. Spices From the West: Northerly Search: Will task players with once helping a known NPC with their research by preparing a wide array of spices.

Will task players with once helping a known NPC with their research by preparing a wide array of spices. Ley Line Overflow: Will increase the rewards given by Ley Lines all over Teyvat.

The version will also feature the debut of the long-awaited Faruzan Hangout as well as that of three new Genius Invokation TCG Cards, starring Eula, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara. Both the hangout and the cards will become available permanently once introduced in the game.

- This article was updated on February 19th, 2023