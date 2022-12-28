All GTA V Online Snowman Locations

Is it even a winter festival in GTA V Online if there’s not a snowman or two in the game? You’ll run into a lot of snow, and while you’re busy celebrating, there are a few rewards that you will be able to earn.

To get your hands on a host of prizes, you’ll have to find and track down a total of 25 snowmen in the game. Once you’ve tracked them down, you will have to destroy them. But where do you find a snowman in GTA Online?

Where to find a snowman in GTA Online?

While you’re driving around Los Santos, you’re more likely to come across a snowman or two inside yards in GTA Online. You’re less likely to come across these snowy structures close to the roads themselves. Moreover, some of these snowmen are well hidden as well, so it won’t hurt to keep an extra eye out for these structures.

Thanks to certain interactive maps like GTALens, here’s a map that will give you an approximate location of all the 25 snowmen in the game. Thankfully, you won’t have to pull off elaborate stunts to destroy a snowman in GTA Online.

You can track these snowmen from the in-game interactive menu itself. Whenever you’re close to a snowman, you’ll hear a jingle. The louder the sound the closer you are to the structure. So keep your ears peeled for such indicators. As for the rewards, whenever you destroy a snowman, you’ll receive a $5000 bonus and 1000 RP. After you’ve destroyed the 25th snowman, you’ll receive an additional $125000 reward and the Snowman outfit in GTA Online.

Apart from these items, there are some other collectibles that you’ll come across in GTA V Online. If you’re just starting out in the game, here’s how you can play solo and avoid other players. Moreover, here’s how you can register yourself as a CEO, VIP, or MC President in the game. Oh, and here’s where you can find all the Peyote plants in the game!

Grand Theft Auto: V is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022