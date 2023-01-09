All Hairstyles in Splatoon 3: Best Hairstyles for Inklings, Octolings, and Smallfry

Whether you choose to play as an Inkling or an Octoling in Splatoon 3, one of the first decisions you need to make is what hairstyle you want. No additional hairstyles are unlocked later in the game and each style doesn’t cost additional money. Plus, you can change your appearance any time you want, so don’t worry about messing up because you can’t. Here are all of the hairstyles in Splatoon 3.

All Inkling Hairstyles

Inklings have 16 different hairstyles and they hold more resemblance to squid. Though the decision for the best hairstyle comes down to personal preference, here are our favorite Inkling hairstyles from best to worst:

Hipster

Half Braid

Cornrows

Chanel

Messy Bob

Pigtails

Samurai

Hippie

Slicked Back

Double Bun

Banger

Slick

Megalobraid

Buzzcut

Spiky

Mushroom

All Octoling Hairstyles

Octolings are another playable character type in Splatoon 3 and they have eight hairstyle options that look more like octopuses. As mentioned previously, there is no mechanical advantage to one hairstyle over another — it is strictly cosmetic. That said, here are the best Octoling hairstyles in our opinion from best to worst:

Tentacurl

Tentatwist

Updo

Octolocks

Quiff

Double Ponytails

Mohawk

Afro

All Smallfry Hairstyles

After picking to play as Inkling or Octoling, you’ll automatically get paired with a Smallfry. Though Smallfries aren’t nearly as customizable as Inklings and Octolings, they do have seven hairstyle options. Here are the best Smallfry hairstyles from best to worst in our opinion:

Pompadour

Swept

Bun

Classic

Mohawk

Pineapple

Spiky

Those are all of the hairstyles in Splatoon 3 for Inklings, Octolings, and Smallfries. Now that you’ve selected the best hairstyle, you can get right to farming money fast or unlocking all the levels in the story mode. Whatever you choose to do, remember to have fun!

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023