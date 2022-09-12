Splatoon 3 Money Farming Guide: Best Ways to Earn Money Fast

In Splatoon 3, the third entry into the Splatoon series, cash can come in short supply when you’re buying gear that you want to use against a variety of opponents. With that in mind, you may want to know the best and fastest methods to earn money in Splatoon 3. The main currency in Splatoon 3 is cash, which is used to purchase gear and other goods. Here are the best ways to earn money fast in Splatoon 3.

Fastest Methods to Earn Cash in Splatoon 3

Going in, there are three ways to earn cash in Splatoon 3. You will need to choose among these three and find your niche to earn money quickly. Here are the three game modes to choose from to earn cash in Splatoon 3:

Salmon Run

Anarchy Battle

Turf Battle

We will be breaking down all three game modes to give you an idea of which one you will choose to make money in the fastest. Before we do that, though, we must remind you that some of these game modes are level-locked. For instance, Salmon Run will not be unlocked until you are level 4. Check out the single-player or multiplayer modes to level up fast.

Salmon Run

Once you are level 4, you can go through the Salmon Run as many times as you like. Use the reward capsule by accumulating points in this game mode to earn cash in Splatoon 3. You can only get 1,200 points from the capsule and will not reset for 48 hours.

Anarchy Battle

If you are inexperienced in Splatoon, we advise you to stay away from this mode if you want to make cash fast. You get a small amount of money if you lose, but the victors win big.

Turf Battle

This is the best method to consistently get you cash. To increase your output of cash after every match, eat certain foods in the store lobby to raise the amount you earn by 1.5x to 2x. Ink Points in Turf War are linked to farming money, so earn these if you cannot easily win this game mode consistently.

Splatoon 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2022