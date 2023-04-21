Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where all 5 Halperin Hotel safe-deposit key locations in Dead Island 2 are? The Safe-Deposit boxes hold a ton of valuable loot, but the safe-deposit keys are spread throughout the hotel in various locations. You could spend forever looking for them, but that is unnecessary because all their locations, in the order that you will find them, have been given below so that you can find them easily.

Where to Find all 5 Halperin Hotel Safe-Deposit Keys in Dead Island 2

On your first visit, you can find all 5 Halperin Hotel Safe-Deposit Keys in Dead Island 2. In fact, you can find them and unlock all Halperin Hotel Safe-Deposit boxes before you unluck the event room, answer the radio call, and then face your first boss. These boxes will contain valuable loot like crafting materials, cash, and a weapon that will help you defeat the first boss, making it worth finding all the keys.

Safe-Deposit Key #09 Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find Safe-Deposit Key #09 on a table in the center of the Halperin Hotel lobby.

Safe-Deposit Key #33 Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Safe-Deposit Key #33 is located inside the elevator on the second floor. The I’ll Be Waiting journal page is taped to the elevator buttons. Remove it and press the buttons to open the elevator door.

Safe-Deposit Key #14 Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Safe-Deposit Key #14 is in Room 208 right after you obtain the Chem Curveball. The safe-deposit keys are located on the floor to the left side of the bed.

Safe-Deposit Key #49 Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Safe-Deposit Key #40 is located in the air vent on the third floor. Once inside the air vent, you must follow these directions: turn right, left, and right. The turns will lead you right to the safe-deposit keys.

Safe-Deposit Key #53 Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Safe-Deposit Key #53 is sitting on the bathtub inside Room 307. The closed bathroom door will be on the left when you first enter the room.