All Hansen Answers in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has many moments where you will have to be very selective of what choices you decide upon in a dialogue, and the conversation with Kurt Hansen in the Firestarter mission has lots of these. This article will take you through everything you need to know about all of the correct answers to choose when talking to Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Every Correct Answer for Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Listed below I have written an easy-to-access table for whenever you need to refer to it during the conversation. For the first attempt, I would recommend trying it without the solutions so you can make use of the personality profile/biochip information, but the answers are here for when you need them.

Kurt Hansen Question/Situation Correct Answer(s) Do You Often Conduct Business Hungover? Any but “Move Closer and Touch | This is my first time” works well. Raising a toast. Any, although I personally chose “To your health, Colonel” here. After that is done, you could also take Alex’s drink when the pop-up appears. You two left happier and richer I suppose? This relates to what happened at the roulette in the Black Sapphire. If you won the final bet you should choose “We made a fat stack of cash” and if you lost then you should say “We lost everything”. We have a mutual friend. “A mutual friend?” Raquel (Mutual Friend). “I do not know any Raquel”, this one is a bit of a trick question since the Raquel name Hansen gives is actually incorrect. What I built, I built with my own two hands. “The FIA is still interested in you” Contact a certain fashion type, remind me who? “Kerry Eurodyne’s tailor” and this is also mentioned in the biochip/personality information you can bring up I found. Expansion into Western Europe “A tempting offer” however you could also decide to say that the arms trade isn’t for you and that will still succeed in the dialogue. We need an in with Le Collectif “It will cost more” No Buts, no conditions? “We are well acquainted” or “There is one ‘but'” if you have a high enough cool stat.

Related: How to Build Lucy From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

After this So Mi will then enter the room and you will have completed the conversation with Kurt Hansen. While all of the dialogue is happening at the choice section before Songbird enters, be sure to be quick with your answers before any timer runs out on a choice.

What Happens if You Are Incorrect in Your Answer to Kurt Hansen?

If you happen to be incorrect, Hansen can have his bodyguard shoot (and kill) Alex along with the fact that you will also be eliminated by Hansen. You will have to play through the sequence again and I was incorrect twice in my answers (one near the end of the conversation) and had to replay everything. This of course is something you will want to avoid.

Related: How to Fix Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drops Not Working

Now that you know all of the correct answers to use, you can get past the conversation easily and then decide upon one of the main game-ending altering choices — enjoy!

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023