All Hero Changes in Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s Event

Do you wish Reinhardt could fly? Believe Winston should only utter his name like a Pokémon? Think Sojourn should have the ability to stun?
By jumping into Overwatch 2‘s newest Arcade mode, you can catch a glimpse of upcoming changes to all of the game’s heroes. Blizzard has assured us that this is totally not a fun April Fool’s day mode and is absolutely serious.
This guide contains every hero change in Overwatch 2’s (absolutely not) April Fool’s Day event, including hidden changes not included in the official patch notes.
All April Fool’s Overwatch 2 Hero Changes
Below are all the changes to heroes in Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s Day Arcade mode, ‘Temp – Next Balance Patch – Final_Final23.’
All Heroes
- All heroes have new Ultimate Voice Lines (including “Kamehameha!” for Moira and “Propaganda is useless!” for Sombra).
- Keep 50% Ultimate Charge when swapping heroes.
- All heroes have giant googly eyes.
Tank
- Tank heroes gain Ultimate charge 10% faster.
- The hero that gets the final blow on a tank gains a significant amount of ultimate charge.
Damage
- Damage heroes heal 50 health on eliminations.
Support
- Support Heroes gain 30% increased movement speed for 4 seconds when reaching low health.
Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Tank Changes
Doomfist
Seismic Slam
- Can be empowered by Power Block.
- Damage increased from 50 to 75 when empowered.
- Enemies hit by the shockwave are launched into the air.
D.Va
Defense Matrix
- After deflecting a projectile, Defense Matrix deals 30 damage to enemies within its area of effect over 1 second.
- Defense Matrix killing blows grant an additional 5% Ult Charge.
Junker Queen
Commanding Shout
- Applies a bleed to enemies in range when activated.
Orisa
Javelin Spin
- While in the air, Javelin Spin pulls Orisa forward in her facing direction.
Fortify
- Increases falling speed and deals damage in an area when Orisa lands on the ground.
Ramattra
- Omnic Form disabled.
- Rammatra is now always in Nemesis Form.
- Bonus armor decreased from 225 to 125.
Void Barrier
- Moved to Ability 1.
Block
- Now has a 1-second cooldown when disengaged.
Reinhardt
- In-game chat is automatically changed to match Reinhardt’s vocabulary.
Charge
- Now grants flight. Hold Jump to float up and Crouch to go down.
- Steering increased by 33%.
Roadhog
Chain Hook
- Range increased by 50%.
Sigma
Accretion
- Enemies hit by the impact are knocked back and experience low gravity for 4 seconds.
- Cooldown decreased from 10 to 8 seconds.
Winston
- Winston
- Most of Winston’s non-unlockable voice lines have been replaced with his own name.
Barrier Projector
- Barrier Projector now follows Winston.
Wrecking ball
Grappling Claw
- Minimum speed is temporarily increased when bouncing off walls.
Minefield
- Mines slowly move toward nearby enemies.
Zarya
Graviton Surge
- Moves towards Zarya after deploying.
Particle Cannon
- Self-knockback on secondary fire scales with Energy level.
Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Damage Changes
Ashe
Dynamite
- Fire spreads to nearby enemies up to 4 times.
Bastion
Configuration: Assault
- While active, Tactical grenade has a 0.5-second cooldown.
Cassidy
Combat Roll
- Now costs regenerating stamina instead of having a cooldown.
- Dodge all damage when Combat Roll is active.
- Ammo reload decreased from 6 to 2.
Echo
Tri Shot
- Now fires 2 additional projectiles.
- Damage per projectile decreased from 17 to 12.
Genji
- Genji has the chance to heal himself when requesting healing.
Hanzo
Storm Arrow
- Storm arrows ricochet toward the Sonic Arrow.
Junkrat
Total Mayhem
- Drop grenades when launching yourself with Concussion Mine.
Mei
Ice Wall
- Spawns more pillars and has slightly different configurations.
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
- Rockets deal no self-damage and have increased knockback.
Barrage
- Pharah can be knocked back when Barrage is active.
- Barrage rockets now have self-knockback.
Hover Jets
- Fuel decreased by 33%.
Reaper
Shadow Step
- Movement is no longer locked after confirming a teleport location.
Sojourn
Power Slide
- Now impacts enemies dealing 75 damage, launching them upward, and knocking them down for 1.5 seconds.
Soldier: 75
Biotic Field
- Now attached to Solder: 76 when activated.
Sombra
Translocator
- Now deals 120 damage in an area at the teleport destination.
- Projectile speed increased from 25 to 40.
- Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds.
Symmetra
Sentry Turret
- Turrets can now target enemies while in mid-flight.
- Turrets have 50% damage resistance before sticking to terrain.
Torbjorn
Overload
- Now causes Rivet Gun and Forge Hammer to ignite enemies, dealing 30 additional damage over time.
Tracer
Recall
- Pulls in nearby enemies when activates.
Pulse Bomb
- Arming time increased from 1 second to 2 seconds.
Widowmaker
Widow’s Kiss
- Critical hits deal their damage over 3 seconds as poison.
- Widowmaker can see poisoned enemies through walls.
Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Support Changes
Baptiste
Exo boots
- Jumping with Exo boots has more horizontal distance, scaling with the charge amount.
- Hold Jump after using Exo Boots to keep bouncing.
Brigitte
Whip Shot
- Brigitte is pulled towards the flail head.
Kiriko
Swift Step
- Range increased from 35 to 350m.
- Cooldown now scales with distance traveled.
Lucio
Soundwave
- Now deflects projectiles.
- Cooldown decreased from 4 to 3 seconds.
Mercy
Caduceus Blaster
- Ammo increased from 25 to 125.
- Projectile speed increased from 50 to 125.
Moira
Biotic Orb
- Pressing the ability input while Biotic Orbs are active causes them to stop or start moving.
Zenyatta
Snap kick
- Launches Zenyatta in his facing direction when used in the air.
In other April Fool’s Day shenanigans, Sega has released an official visual novel involving the murder of Sonic the Hedgehog available to download for free.
