All Hero Changes in Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s Event

Do you wish Reinhardt could fly? Believe Winston should only utter his name like a Pokémon? Think Sojourn should have the ability to stun?

By jumping into Overwatch 2‘s newest Arcade mode, you can catch a glimpse of upcoming changes to all of the game’s heroes. Blizzard has assured us that this is totally not a fun April Fool’s day mode and is absolutely serious.

This guide contains every hero change in Overwatch 2’s (absolutely not) April Fool’s Day event, including hidden changes not included in the official patch notes.

All April Fool’s Overwatch 2 Hero Changes

Below are all the changes to heroes in Overwatch 2’s April Fool’s Day Arcade mode, ‘Temp – Next Balance Patch – Final_Final23.’

All Heroes

All heroes have new Ultimate Voice Lines (including “Kamehameha!” for Moira and “Propaganda is useless!” for Sombra).

Keep 50% Ultimate Charge when swapping heroes.

All heroes have giant googly eyes.

Tank

Tank heroes gain Ultimate charge 10% faster.

The hero that gets the final blow on a tank gains a significant amount of ultimate charge.

Damage

Damage heroes heal 50 health on eliminations.

Support

Support Heroes gain 30% increased movement speed for 4 seconds when reaching low health.

Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Tank Changes

Doomfist

Seismic Slam

Can be empowered by Power Block.

Damage increased from 50 to 75 when empowered.

Enemies hit by the shockwave are launched into the air.

D.Va

Defense Matrix

After deflecting a projectile, Defense Matrix deals 30 damage to enemies within its area of effect over 1 second.

Defense Matrix killing blows grant an additional 5% Ult Charge.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Applies a bleed to enemies in range when activated.

Orisa

Javelin Spin

While in the air, Javelin Spin pulls Orisa forward in her facing direction.

Fortify

Increases falling speed and deals damage in an area when Orisa lands on the ground.

Ramattra

Omnic Form disabled.

Rammatra is now always in Nemesis Form.

Bonus armor decreased from 225 to 125.

Void Barrier

Moved to Ability 1.

Block

Now has a 1-second cooldown when disengaged.

Reinhardt

In-game chat is automatically changed to match Reinhardt’s vocabulary.

Charge

Now grants flight. Hold Jump to float up and Crouch to go down.

Steering increased by 33%.

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Range increased by 50%.

Sigma

Accretion

Enemies hit by the impact are knocked back and experience low gravity for 4 seconds.

Cooldown decreased from 10 to 8 seconds.

Winston

Winston

Most of Winston’s non-unlockable voice lines have been replaced with his own name.

Barrier Projector

Barrier Projector now follows Winston.

Wrecking ball

Grappling Claw

Minimum speed is temporarily increased when bouncing off walls.

Minefield

Mines slowly move toward nearby enemies.

Zarya

Graviton Surge

Moves towards Zarya after deploying.

Particle Cannon

Self-knockback on secondary fire scales with Energy level.

Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Damage Changes

Ashe

Dynamite

Fire spreads to nearby enemies up to 4 times.

Bastion

Configuration: Assault

While active, Tactical grenade has a 0.5-second cooldown.

Cassidy

Combat Roll

Now costs regenerating stamina instead of having a cooldown.

Dodge all damage when Combat Roll is active.

Ammo reload decreased from 6 to 2.

Echo

Tri Shot

Now fires 2 additional projectiles.

Damage per projectile decreased from 17 to 12.

Genji

Genji has the chance to heal himself when requesting healing.

Hanzo

Storm Arrow

Storm arrows ricochet toward the Sonic Arrow.

Junkrat

Total Mayhem

Drop grenades when launching yourself with Concussion Mine.

Mei

Ice Wall

Spawns more pillars and has slightly different configurations.

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Rockets deal no self-damage and have increased knockback.

Barrage

Pharah can be knocked back when Barrage is active.

Barrage rockets now have self-knockback.

Hover Jets

Fuel decreased by 33%.

Reaper

Shadow Step

Movement is no longer locked after confirming a teleport location.

Sojourn

Power Slide

Now impacts enemies dealing 75 damage, launching them upward, and knocking them down for 1.5 seconds.

Soldier: 75

Biotic Field

Now attached to Solder: 76 when activated.

Sombra

Translocator

Now deals 120 damage in an area at the teleport destination.

Projectile speed increased from 25 to 40.

Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds.

Symmetra

Sentry Turret

Turrets can now target enemies while in mid-flight.

Turrets have 50% damage resistance before sticking to terrain.

Torbjorn

Overload

Now causes Rivet Gun and Forge Hammer to ignite enemies, dealing 30 additional damage over time.

Tracer

Recall

Pulls in nearby enemies when activates.

Pulse Bomb

Arming time increased from 1 second to 2 seconds.

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss

Critical hits deal their damage over 3 seconds as poison.

Widowmaker can see poisoned enemies through walls.

Overwatch 2 April Fool’s Day Support Changes

Baptiste

Exo boots

Jumping with Exo boots has more horizontal distance, scaling with the charge amount.

Hold Jump after using Exo Boots to keep bouncing.

Brigitte

Whip Shot

Brigitte is pulled towards the flail head.

Kiriko

Swift Step

Range increased from 35 to 350m.

Cooldown now scales with distance traveled.

Lucio

Soundwave

Now deflects projectiles.

Cooldown decreased from 4 to 3 seconds.

Mercy

Caduceus Blaster

Ammo increased from 25 to 125.

Projectile speed increased from 50 to 125.

Moira

Biotic Orb

Pressing the ability input while Biotic Orbs are active causes them to stop or start moving.

Zenyatta

Snap kick

Launches Zenyatta in his facing direction when used in the air.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023