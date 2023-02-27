Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re one of the many Overwatch 2 players eager to get their hands on the new character, Sojourn, you’ve come to the right place. Sojourn is one of the latest heroes added in Overwatch 2, and she’s already making a big impression on the game due to her abilities and damage. But how do you unlock her? Thankfully, it’s not as hard as you might think. Here’s how to unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2.

How to Get Sojourn in Overwatch 2

There are two ways to unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2. The first and most straightforward method is to buy her from the in-game shop. She’s available for 1900 coins, and you can get the coins either by playing the game or through microtransactions. Once you’ve purchased her, she’s yours to use immediately.

The other way to unlock Sojourn is by completing the Hero Challenges. Hero Challenges are missions you can complete to earn a new character in Overwatch 2. Each challenge is designed to test your skills in various ways, and if you complete all the challenges, you’ll unlock Sojourn.

Unlike regular challenges, most of Sojourn’s Hero Challenges require you to get familiar with Sojourn by using her abilities and dealing damage with her in the Practice Range. Here is a list of all the Hero Challenges for Sojourn:

Wins For Sojourn : Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Damage heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits.

: Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Damage heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits. Practice Railgun Primary Fire : Eliminate 3 bots with Railgun’s primary fire in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Eliminate 3 bots with Railgun’s primary fire in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Railgun Secondary Fire : Eliminate 2 bots with Railgun’s secondary fire in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Eliminate 2 bots with Railgun’s secondary fire in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Power Slide : Deal weapon damage during Power Slide in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Deal weapon damage during Power Slide in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Disrupter Shot : Damage 2 bots with a single use of Disruptor Shot in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Damage 2 bots with a single use of Disruptor Shot in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Overclock: Eliminate 3 bots with Overclock in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

No matter which method you choose, you’ll have to put in some work if you want to unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2. If you’re willing to put in the effort, you’ll soon be able to add her to your team and take your Overwatch 2 experience to the next level. After all, she is still one of the strongest characters you can use to climb up the ranks, even after getting nerfed.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023