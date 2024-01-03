All Hidden Armory Unlocks in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a vast array of attachments for you to unlock but some of these can be trickier to work out how to acquire especially since unlocks are split across various menus of the game. Some are in general categories and others are found throughout the armory.

Since you even need to use attachments for certain challenges I know how important it is to have the most effective ones. This article will take you through all Modern Warfare 3 hidden armory unlocks.

Every Modern Warfare 3 Hidden Armory Unlock

The armory unlocks listed below may be unlocked when leveling up particular guns/completing related challenges but there are strange glitches/predicaments with some of the “hidden” armory unlocks at least for the time being. Players on Reddit and across the community have been working out the general list of found unlocks. This is the most up-to-date version currently with assistance from the community discoveries.

Weapon/Type Armory Unlock .300BLK Ammo Type (On Weapons which have it)



Blackout Low Grain

Blackout Mono

Blackout High Grain

Blackout Round Nose .45 Pistols



.45 Auto AET (on the Striker) .50 Pistols



.500 AET .500 High Grain

.500 Low Grain

.500 Hardened 7.62×51 mm and 7.62×54 mmR



7.62x51mm Round Nose

7.62x51mm Mono 7.62x54mmR Hollow point

7.62x54mmR Armor Piercing 7.62x54mmR Frangible

7.62x54mmR Overpressured 7.62x54mmR Tracer

7.62x54mmR High Velocity Pistols (9mm)



9mm AET (on the WSP Swarm) BAS-B



.227 High Velocity Bruen MK9



Bruen Mk9 bipod DG-58 LSW



5.8×42 Hollow point

5.8×42 Tracer DG-58



5.56 NATO Tracer DG-58 Micro Barrel 5.56 NATO Overpressured FJX Imperium



.408 Pace High Grain

.408 Pace Mono .408 Pace Low Grain

.408 Pace Round Nose Holger 26



Houndeye Integrated Optic (Holger 26 lvl 7) KV Inhibitor



.338 Magnum Armor Piercing Rounds

.338 Magnum Hollowpoints

.338 Magnum Overpressured .338 Magnum Frangible

.336 Magnum Incendiary

.338 Magnun Round Nose Large Muzzles



ELR Blackfire Compensator L (on the KVD Enforcer) Optics



Demonic Call

Xten Intlas AS-7 (Note: This keeps showing as locked)

Nydar M2023

SZ HM5 MCW 6.8



6.8 Wrath Hollow point

6.8 Wrath Armor Piercing RB Crotalus Assault Stock

6.8 Wrath Frangible

6.8 Wrath Overpressured

6.8 Wrath Round Nose

6.8 Wrath Spire Point 6.8 Wrath High Velocity

6.8 Wrath Incendiary

6.8 Wrath Tracer RAAL Lmg



.338 MAG Round Nose Sidewinder



450 Huntsman Frangible 450 Huntsman Tracer

450 Huntsman Armor Piercing

450 Huntsman Overpressured

450 Huntsman Hollow point

450 Huntsman High Velocity TYR



12.7x55mm Hardened

12.7x55mm Snake Shot 12.7x55mm AET

Related: MW3 Mission List: How Long is the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign?

As can be seen, there is a great number of these unlocks so any player trying to easily get them will no doubt be confused as to why they can’t see them in the general armory unlock section either.

What are Hidden Armory Unlocks in Modern Warfare 3?

Image: Activision

Hidden armory unlocks is a phrase coined by the community but are attachments that are hidden away in the gunsmith menu of certain weapons. Usually, certain attachments will have an armory unlock challenge in the main section but everything listed above does not work like that so I know that will cause a lot of confusion. Thankfully, the list will be a good way to keep track of which were the hidden ones.

Related: How to Unlock BBQ in Modern Warfare 3

Now that you know all of the hidden armory unlocks in Modern Warfare 3, you can go through your weapons and check if you have them unlocked.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024