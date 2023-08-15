All Hidden Mickey Locations in Disney Illusion Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the fun things about anything Disney is the hidden nuggets they place inside their work. Their video games are no exception! In this platformer, they made it an achievement to find all the hidden Mickey locations in Disney Illusion Island. If you’re chasing down the ears and can’t seem to find one, no worries. We’ve got you covered.

Finding Mickey

Luckily as you play Disney Illusion Island, it helps you to find the hidden Mickeys with a visual cue. There will be a Mickey head gauge above your head when you’re close and it fills as you get closer until it’s yellow and you can capture it with the A button. Keep an eye above your head to see if one is nearby.

The Library

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you begin your adventure, you start in the library with the Hokuns. In this area are three hidden Mickeys, but you will need your camera, swing, and glide abilities to get them, so you’ll want to return to this area after completing some more of the story.

Forgotten Farmlands

This section of the map is on the left of the library’s lower level. It is the first section of the world you will go through. There are five sections here with 12 hidden Mickeys inside.

Surface – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Surface is the area you’ll get to right out of The Library but you’ll have to have the camera ability so you won’t be able to get these right away. It’s fairly flat with one loop on the left side, but all the Mickeys will be on the same plane. You’ll need the deep dive ability to get the middle Mickey.

Deep Roots – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The three Mickeys in the Deep Roots are pretty spread out. This area is at the very bottom left corner of the map.

The Quarry – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Quarry is at the bottom right of the Forgotten Farmlands, left of The Library. Once you get into The Quarry there is an upper path and a lower path. You’ll take the upper path to find the Mickey.

Overgrown Farmlands – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After you weave your way up into the Overgrown Farmlands from the Surface, there is a long hall at the bottom of this area.

Smuggler’s Pass – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just above the Surface right outside the library is Smuggler’s Pass. This is an area you won’t have access to right away. You’ll need to get the Smuggler’s Key first. There are two hidden Mickeys here. The entrance you take to get here the first time is to the right of the bottom corner of the Canopy.

Terrarium Town

Terrarium Town is just above the Forgotten Farmlands. It’s full of cute, but harmful, plant-like creatures and green scenery. There are four sections in this area of the map with 12 hidden Mickeys.

Approach – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Between Terrarium Town and Forgotten Farmlands is the Approach section of Terrarium Town. In the far left section of this area of town you’ll find just one hidden Mickey.

Old Town -5 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Old Town is in the far right bottom corner of Terrarium Town and leads up to the Base of Head of the Highness. There are five Mickeys here and some of them are fairly small, so keep your eyes open.

Market Town – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Along the bottom of Terrarium Town is a big strip above the approach called Market Town. Here there is a single Mickey hidden along the top of the section just before Future Town.

Future Town – 5 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The highest point of Terrarium Town is Future Town. It’s in the upper left corner of the area and has five hidden Mickeys, one of which you’ll need deep dive to get to.

Head of the Highness

A small segment of the very upper piece of the map is Head of the Highness. There are two sections here that have a total of four hidden Mickeys.

Base – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aptly named, Base is at the base of the Head of the Highness area of the map, sprawling across the entire bottom of this section. There are two Mickeys to be found here, one on each end of the base.

Snow Line – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you climb up to the top you’ll find two hidden Mickeys along the path. Since these are hidden in the snowy biome they can be a little more difficult to see.

Servo’s Swing Spot – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is one of the few pieces of the map that isn’t split up into different areas. It’s just above The Library and the two hidden Mickeys here are behind water so you will need deep dive to get there.

Downtown Gizmopolis

This bustling city scene is outside of Servo’s Swing Spot and above The Library. Here there are five sections of Downtown Gizmopolis and a total of 13 Mickeys.

Base of the City – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As implied by the name, this is at the base of Downtown Gizmopolis. These are pretty well hidden in the environment, two of which are just within the walls in the background, the other a pair of ears on a lamp.

Residential Area – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In this area there’s a middle loop next to City Center and an outer loop on the left of the section. There is one Mickey in each section.

City Center – 4 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

City Center is right under MOPS and to the right of the Residential Area. There are four hidden Mickeys spread across this section.

Service Tunnels – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On the right side of Downtown Gizmopolis, through the Admin Office is the Service Tunnels. A total of three Mickeys are found throughout the tunnels.

Route to MOPS – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Between MOPS and the Maintenance Office is a small tunnel to the MOPS above. Although this area is small, there is one hidden Mickey.

MOPS

MOPS is the uppermost section of the map and has four areas that contain Mickeys. It is essentially one big loop and will contain a total of six hidden Mickeys.

The Hub – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Connecting the left and right sides is The Hub. Here you will find a Mickey in the upper left side.

Left Corridors – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is the option to go into the upper path or lower path to go through the Left Corridors. Both of the hidden Mickeys here are in the upper path of the corridor.

Lower Vents – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Along the lower path mentioned before, you’ll find the lower vents on the left side. Here there is one hidden Mickey in an air vent.

Right Corridors – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On the right of the hub you’ll see another set of corridors with an upper and lower path. You’ll need to go down each to find the two hidden Mickeys as one is above, the other below.

Crater’s Bay

On the right side of the library is an oceanside scene called Crater’s Bay. This area has eight sections with 12 total hidden Mickeys inside.

Access Way – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is the first section of the right half of the map that you will enter and it is very similar to Surface in the Forgotten Farmlands in that it’s a long, straightforward path to lead you into the next section of the map.

Lookout – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you exit Access Way, Lookout is the upper part of Crater’s Bay. There are two hidden Mickeys here, one at the bottom of this section, the other at the top.

Bay Center – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the center of Crater’s Bay you’ll see a section of the map that is fairly flat with a separation in the middle. Within the left side toward the top is a hidden Mickey.

Upper Bay – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Two hidden Mickeys are found within the Upper Bay of Crater’s Bay. This section is above Bay Center and holds them along the upper path and along the lower left section of the bay.

Lower Bay – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below Bay Center is the Lower Bay, a large sprawling area of the map. Within there are two hidden Mickeys, one along the upper path and another along the lower path.

Smuggler’s Bay – 2 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Right next to the Lower Bay, you’ll find Smuggler’s Bay made up of a cluster of winding tunnels along the very far right and a more spread out couple of halls below. There is one hidden Mickey in each of these areas of the bay.

Research Station – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Between the Lower Bay and Egress is a Research Station. Within the upper section of the station is a hidden Mickey.

Egress – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below the Research Station and to the very right side of Access Way is a small section called Egress. Here there is one hidden Mickey in the middle.

Crescent Hamlet

This section of the map is between The Sky Below and Crater’s Bay. You have to have the deep-dive ability to access it. There are two sections here with a total of four Mickeys.

Cliffside – 3 Hidden Mickeys

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you enter Crescent Hamlet, you’ll come into the Cliffside. Two hidden Mickeys are right by the mailbox saves, another is in an area at the very bottom of the section, under the lowest mailbox save.

Star Island – 1 Hidden Mickey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Above The Sky Below is the long stretch of Star Island. Within this island is one hidden Mickey by a mailbox, above the water before you dive into The Sky Below.

The Sky Below

This is the last section of the map you’ll run into when following the Disney Illusion Island story. It is an underwater biome with four sections containing a total of 12 hidden Mickeys.

Shallows

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you get through the Near Shore at the top of The Sky Below, you’ll enter the Shallows. This is a large area with four hidden Mickeys across the Shallows.

Depths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next chunk of The Sky Above is the Depths and it is just as expansive as the Shallows. Another four Mickeys will be found here.

Abyss

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Following the Depths is the Abyss, and this one is set up a little different than the upper two levels. This is segmented more into a left and right side. There is one Mickey along the left and the other two are along the right.

The Bottom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, you have The Bottom which is, you guessed it, at the bottom of the map. In the middle of the long hall that is The Bottom you’ll find the final hidden Mickey.

