What Do Glimt Rewards Give You in Disney Illusion Island

One of the very first things you’ll see in Disney Illusion Island are these glowing, floating, blue orbs for collection. These are called Glimts and they are scattered across the map just waiting for you to gather them. When you pick up your first Glimt the game tells you there are rewards for collecting them. So, what do glimt rewards give you?

Hearts

No matter what health level you selected in the beginning, the Glimts Rewards will add a permanent heart to your life for the remainder of the game for each image you complete. There are six parts to all the images except the last one. There are three main images and one final one that is a little different from the rest — you can’t see the requirements of it until you’ve unlocked the rest and you can’t see the reward until you collect all the glimts. For the three main images, each of these unlocks a new heart, meaning that at the hardest difficulty you’ll end up with four total hearts, up to six for the easiest difficulty.

Gallery

If you’re a completionist the next two rewards are for you. There are special images and piano clips that can be only be unlocked in the Gallery by collecting Glimts. They showcase early developer images as well as pencil animations from the game. You can access this on the main menu of the game.

Iron Mouse Mode

While eyeing the achievements section of Disney Illusion Island you may have noticed the “Complete Game in Iron Mouse Mode” requirement. The only way to do this is by collecting every Glimt in the game and unlocking Iron Mouse Mode. What this means once you unlock it is that you must complete the entire game from start to finish without a single death. Any time you die the game will be restarted. If you’re looking to get 100% on the achievements this is on your list! Good luck and enjoy!

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023