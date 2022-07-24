All Main Characters and Voice Actors in Saints Row

If you’re looking to find out if you’re going to hear some familiar voices as you make your way through the upcoming Saints Row reboot, you’ve come to the right place. With a new story to experience, a large sandbox to explore, and no prior knowledge of the series needed, you’ll be able to find yourself jumping into this new open-world adventure without needing to read up on your history first.

However, if you’re wanting to find out who plays the new characters, you may need to do some scouring online before you’re able to find that out. Otherwise, just look a little lower in this list, and you’ll be able to find out who voices the main character, as well as the new characters in the game! Let’s dive in, and find out if you’ll be able to hear your favorite voice actor in this game!

Saints Row – Voice Actors and Main Cast

As you jump into this new title, you’ll be able to create your own boss, and you’ll be able to explore the world and go through this new and exciting story alongside. You’ll also have a crew of eclectic cast members that are helping you out, all offering their own quips and lines that will have you rolling on the floor.

As you create your character, you’ll also be able to select their voice, so you won’t need to sit through awkward cutscenes with no dialog coming from your character. Here are all of the actors that are lending their voice to The Boss, also known as the playable character:

Max Mittelmann – One Punch Man, Persona 5, ThunderCats Roar

Erica Lindbeck – DC Super Hero Girls, World Of Warcraft: Warbringers, ThunderCats Roar

Catero Colbert – Superman vs. The Elite, Shameless, 2031

Bryce Charles – Black-ish, The AM Archives, Atypical

Antony Del Rio – Kid Icarus: Uprising, Injustice 2, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Emily O’Brien – Death Stranding, Batman: The Enemy Within, Guardians Of The Galaxy

Adam Michael Gold – Send Me Your Smile, Vermijo, NEO: The World Ends With You

Rachel Butera – The Boss Baby, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fallout 76

You’ll also find a few members of your crew that sound familiar, as you venture across the barren lands with them:

Neenah Jeannie Tirado – Soul, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Super

Kevin Greg Chun – Squid Game, Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate, Lost Judgement

Eli Eugene Byrd – 8 Mile, Dead Man, Gears of War 4

Marshall Grunt Skyler Davenport – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Miguel Hidalgo David DeSantos – S.W.A.T., Roswell, New Mexico, Alvin, and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip



You’ll find plenty of new and familiar voices to guide you on your journey as you make your way through the rebooted Saints Row. Getting hands-on, it looks like there is plenty to be excited about, so make sure that you’re keeping your eyes posted on our Saints Row Guide Section as the game gets closer to releasing!

Saints Row will be available August 23, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.