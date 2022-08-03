All Minigames in Hooked on You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim

If I told you that Dead by Daylight has a dating sim called Hooked on You that has a bunch of minigames to enjoy, you’d think I am crazy. Well, it is a reality. Hooked on You is a dating sim where you can date the killers of Dead by Daylight. Here are all of the minigames in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.

All Minigames in Hooked on You

From the trailer, we learn that we will be wooing the Killers of our choice, exploring Murderer’s Island, and playing some fun-in-the-sun minigames while we’re at it. Though we don’t know the exact number of minigames in Hooked on You at this time, we do know that there will be Spin the Bottle, Machete Gyro Chopping, and much more.

None of the minigames in Hooked on You will be difficult. They all seem to be simple click types of games. So, instead of stressing about all of the minigames, you can focus on your relationship with the Killer of your choice.

That being said, if you are looking for some kind of challenge, the minigames in Hooked on You look to be very easy. Hooked on You is all about a silly getaway experience where you get to know the four Dead by Daylight Killers on an intimate level. Each minigame is set up to get you closer to one of the Killers.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is available now on PC via Steam.